The Keyes Company Expands Boca Raton Office with Addition of Mizner Grande Realty

The Keyes Company, Florida’s largest independent brokerage, made a substantial addition to its Boca Raton office with Mizner Grande Realty joining the firm. Led by Broker-Owner Ari Albinder, Mizner Grande has more than 60 agents and generated over $150 million in sales volume in 2022.

Founded in 2001, Mizner Grande specializes in luxury residential real estate, with a focus on beachfront properties in its home base of Boca Raton and surrounding high-end areas. Its reach expands to Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The firm’s lifetime sales exceed $2.7 billion.

Mizner Grande will merge into Keyes’ Boca Raton office located at 21065 Powerline Road, Suite C-7.

Albinder has known Joanie Richardson, Keyes’ Boca Raton District Sales Manager, for many years. That relationship, and recent conversations with Keyes CEO Mike Pappas and Senior Vice President Steven Reibel, confirmed Albinder’s belief that Keyes would be the ideal long-term partner for Mizner Grande.

“I have been approached by many different real estate companies over the last few years,” Albinder said. “The local and global network of Keyes is unsurpassed, and its technology is the newest and finest in the real estate industry. We knew that this was the right fit, culture and partner that we have been looking for.”

The Mizner Grande addition comes shortly after Keyes commenced its fourth generation of leadership as it nears a century of operation at the forefront of the real estate industry. Last month, Christina Pappas was promoted to President of Keyes. Mike Pappas remains CEO and is focused on the continued statewide expansion of the firm in a time of substantial brokerage industry consolidation.

In 2022, Keyes completed multiple acquisitions of boutique brokerages including Miramar-based Novus Realty and Coral Springs-based Skye Louis Realty. Those moves added more than 170 agents and $240 million in annual volume to the firm’s output in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“Mizner Grande is a tremendous firm and shares many qualities with the firms we added in 2022 and previous years,” Reibel said. “We are proud that our core values emphasizing customer service, integrity, family and philanthropy shine through when speaking with the owners of boutique firms that are frequently courted by our competitors. We remain in active discussions with potential strategic partners in South Florida and throughout the state.”