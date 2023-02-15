Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® Wins Community Impact Award

BOCA RATON, Fla. (February 15, 2023) – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is proud to announce that its Global Ventures program was awarded the Community Impact Award as an emerging highly effective incubation program by the Florida Business Incubation Association (FBIA) at its Winter Conference in Davie, FL.



Global Ventures focuses on scaling-up technology companies from around the world that have achieved approximately $1 million in annual revenues and employ at least six employees. Target industries for Global Ventures include intelligent and smart systems as well as healthcare technologies – subject areas in which its partner, Florida Atlantic University, has deep expertise.

Scaling assistance involves connections to the Florida Atlantic University community – students and faculty researchers – to accelerate innovation, introductions to the South Florida business community for new sales and services, and assistance to structure the company appropriately for sustained growth. Currently, sixteen (16) companies from five (5) different countries are participating in the program, while fourteen (14) companies are part of the virtual program, preparing to grow into space. Global Ventures anticipates graduating three companies into the Research Park at FAU during 2023.

“Receiving this award from our peers validates our focus on second-stage companies as having an outsized impact on our economy, and helping these companies grow revenues and employ more people is core to our mission,” commented Ryan Lilly, Global Ventures Program Manager at the Research Park at FAU.

“While it’s sometimes easy to see how nonprofits directly improve the lives of individuals, their positive contributions to local, state, and national economy are often overlooked or poorly understood. This award is the FBIA’s opportunity to recognize Florida industry leaders having an outsized economic impact on their community. We are pleased to recognize the Research Park at FAU’s Global Ventures as a leader in our industry,” said Karl R. LaPan, President of the Florida Business Incubation Association and Director UF Innovate|Accelerate.

The Research Park at FAU launched Global Ventures in 2020, securing designation as a soft-landing center by the International Business Innovation Association later that year, and winning its international soft-landings specialty award in 2021.

FBIA awards its Community Impact Awards at the Winter Conference to recognize a small (under 25k sq. ft.) and large (over 25k sq. ft.) highly effective incubation program. Only non-profit programs are eligible to win the award. Selection criteria for the award are based on the sustained impact of the incubation program in job creation, outside investment secured by incubator clients, and other commercialization metrics such as number of products launched, number of patents, and the level of collaboration with other clients on revenue-producing products/ventures. The award was presented at the conference, hosted at Nova Southeastern University’s Levan Center of Innovation in Davie, FL on February 2nd, 2023.

Second-stage technology companies interested in Global Ventures should contact Ryan Lilly at rlilly@Research-Park.org or by telephone at +1 561-416-6092 Ext. 1401.



About the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is home to technology companies and research-based organizations working to support the research and development activities of Florida Atlantic University and to foster economic development and broaden the economic base of Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Research Park at FAU hosts Global Ventures, an international soft-landing center for second-stage technology companies and FAU Tech Runway, a South Florida public-private partnership that serves as a hub to accelerate technology development and incubate startup companies. The Research Park at FAU is a 70-acre destination for R&D companies to thrive, established in 1985, it is widely regarded as South Florida’s laboratory for new entrepreneurial ideas and technologies. The Research Park at FAU is governed by the Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority, an independent special district created by Palm Beach and Broward counties in partnership with Florida Atlantic University, organized under Chapter 159, Part V, Florida Statues. (www.research-park.org)

