Miami Health & Wellness Months Returns With Exclusive Deals on Spa Treatments, Outdoor Activities, Dining Options And More
Hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Locals and Visitors Will Enjoy Programming That Promotes Total Wellbeing from February 1 Through March 31
Miami, FL – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is making it easier and more affordable to indulge in self-care with the return of Miami Health & Wellness Months. From February 1 through March 31, the program features discounts on wellness and self-care activities, treatments and experiences. Explore the more than 60 offers at MiamiTemptations.com.
Locals and visitors looking for a healthier, more relaxed start to the year can enjoy deals and specials on Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s most recognized fitness centers, spas, outdoor facilities and restaurants. From exercise classes and massages to healthy dining, there is something for everyone. The two-month-long program offers various pricing benefits, including discounts, BOGO specials and free perks.
“As one of the healthiest metropolitan areas in America, Greater Miami and Miami Beach is bursting with activities to promote health and wellness, from world-class spas to fresh dining options and endless opportunities to explore the outdoors,” said David Whitaker, president & CEO of the GMCVB. “With various tempting offers available, locals and visitors can relax, recharge and indulge with immersive activities and experiences that represent our diverse community and lifestyle.”
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- SAVOR A NUTRITIOUS MEAL: Receive 20% off at Love Life Café in Wynwood and sample a variety of health conscious, plant-based and vegan dishes including pizza, arepas and burritos, burgers and more. Experience fresh authentic Caribbean cuisine with 15% off the Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen’s Ital / Vegan lunch menu, which features rastaman pasta, curry chickpeas and vegan ackee rolls. The restaurant is also hosting a special health & wellness meet up on Feb. 17 to give customers a unique and delicious experience.
- RELAX WITH EXCLUSIVE SPA AND FACIAL TREATMENTS: Receive 20% off Face Fit Bar’s signature face fitness facial that combines cutting edge technology with organic skincare. De-stress your body and mind with $30 off an 80-minute full-body massage at The Palms AVEDA Spa. Visit The Spa at The Miami Beach Edition during weekdays and receive $10 off any treatment 60-minutes or longer.
- GET MOVING, GET OUTSIDE: Spend a day amid pristine subtropical waters with a BOGO kayak rental for two hours atFlamingo Adventures at Everglades National Park. Pamper yourself with the Miami Moment package at Aquanox Spa, which includes a paddle board clinic, a 50-minute full-body massage, a pool & beach pass and more for $170.
- HAVE A WELLNESS STAYCATION: Receive 20% off the nightly rate at Hotel AKA Brickell and recharge at the onsite spa and wellness center, Leaf Spa, stay active with a poolside yoga class or journey on a scenic bike ride around Brickell Avenue courtesy of complimentary bicycles. Add a magical glow to your stay at Mondrian South Beach and book the Wellness on the Bay package for a $75 credit towards a revitalizing treatment at The Spa at Baia Beach Club and a luxurious room. Arlo Wynwood is offering guests complimentary and ticketed programming, including yoga and dance classes. On February 26, guests and visitors are welcome to engage in a self-love retreat that will include breakfast, followed by a power vinyasa class featuring some of the most exciting wellness brands, instructors and studios in Miami.
THIS YEAR’S PARTICIPATING PARTNERS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
- 4Ever Young Medical Spa and Wellness Center
- Arlo Hotel Wynwood
- Aquanox Spa
- Beacon Hotel South Beach
- Biltmore Hotel Spa
- Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection Hotels
- Ciel Spa at SLS Lux
- CourMed
- Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen
- Esencia Wellness at Nobu Eden Roc Miami Beach
- Enliven Spa & Salon
- Even Hotel Miami Airport
- Face Fit Bar
- Flamingo Adventures at Everglades National Park
- Fruit & Spice Park
- Healing Hands Therapeutic Massage & Corp. Wellness
- Hotel AKA Brickell
- Leslie Hotel
- Love Life Café
- Marenas Beach Resort
- Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay
- Mondrian South Beach
- Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove
- My Dentist In Miami
- Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
- Sala’o Cuban Restaurant & Bar
- SaLus at JW Marriott Miami
- Selina Miami River
- Spafinder
- Stanton Spa at Marriott Stanton South Beach
- The Palms AVEDA Spa
- The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Spa
- The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne
- The Spa at Baia Beach Club
- The Spa at Carillon Miami
- The Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
- The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition
- True Food Kitchen
- Trump International Beach Resort Miami
- Trump National Doral, Miami
- UMA House By Yurbban
- Valmont for the Spa at the Setai
The launch of Miami Health & Wellness Months kicks off Miami Temptations 2023, the over-arching program designed to showcase different aspects of Greater Miami and Miami Beach, from the cuisine and culture to all the opportunities for exploration. Miami Temptations is home to Miami Attraction & Museum Months (April-May), Miami Hotel Months (June-September), Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Spice Restaurant Months (August-September), Miami Entertainment Months (October-November), and Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months (December-January).
For a complete list of special offers available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, visit MiamiTemptations.com.
About The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit our website at www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1-888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 1-800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following us on our social media channels at Facebook.com/visitmiami, Twitter.com/miamiandbeaches, Instagram.com/miamiandbeaches, TikTok.com/@miamiandmiamibeach and Pinterest.com/miamiandbeaches.