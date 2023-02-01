Miami Health & Wellness Months Returns With Exclusive Deals on Spa Treatments, Outdoor Activities, Dining Options And More

Hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Locals and Visitors Will Enjoy Programming That Promotes Total Wellbeing from February 1 Through March 31

Miami, FL – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is making it easier and more affordable to indulge in self-care with the return of Miami Health & Wellness Months. From February 1 through March 31, the program features discounts on wellness and self-care activities, treatments and experiences. Explore the more than 60 offers at MiamiTemptations.com.

Locals and visitors looking for a healthier, more relaxed start to the year can enjoy deals and specials on Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s most recognized fitness centers, spas, outdoor facilities and restaurants. From exercise classes and massages to healthy dining, there is something for everyone. The two-month-long program offers various pricing benefits, including discounts, BOGO specials and free perks.

“As one of the healthiest metropolitan areas in America, Greater Miami and Miami Beach is bursting with activities to promote health and wellness, from world-class spas to fresh dining options and endless opportunities to explore the outdoors,” said David Whitaker, president & CEO of the GMCVB. “With various tempting offers available, locals and visitors can relax, recharge and indulge with immersive activities and experiences that represent our diverse community and lifestyle.”

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

THIS YEAR’S PARTICIPATING PARTNERS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

The launch of Miami Health & Wellness Months kicks off Miami Temptations 2023, the over-arching program designed to showcase different aspects of Greater Miami and Miami Beach, from the cuisine and culture to all the opportunities for exploration. Miami Temptations is home to Miami Attraction & Museum Months (April-May), Miami Hotel Months (June-September), Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Spice Restaurant Months (August-September), Miami Entertainment Months (October-November), and Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months (December-January).

For a complete list of special offers available from the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, visit MiamiTemptations.com.

About The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

