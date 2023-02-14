Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – The Broadway Artists Intensive Auditions

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – PHOTO: Wayne Cable

March 5, 2023 – Sign-In Begins 8:30 a.m.

West Palm Beach, FL – The Broadway Artists Intensive (TBAI)

The INTENSIVE is a comprehensive training platform that fosters talent, creativity and individuality in all areas of Musical Theatre. With an emphasis developing skill and technique, The INTENSIVE exposes students to dedicated industry professionals who share their knowledge and expertise acquired along their own path to Broadway.

The Live Audition will be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Video auditions will be accepted for those students unable to attend the live audition. Please keep in mind that students will be accepted to the program on a rolling basis and enrollment for The INTENSIVE is limited to 50 students.

WHEN: March 5, 2023, at 9 am; Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Ages 14 thru 22 BY AUDITION ONLY

For more information about The Broadway Artists Intensive, please visit www.thebroadwayartistsintensive.com. For more information about the Kravis Center please visit www.kravis.org.