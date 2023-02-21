FemCity Boca Delray Hosts an Afternoon of Networking with Guest Speaker Amanda Perna

Amanda Perna

Boca Raton, FL – FemCity Boca Delray, a local networking organization dedicated to supporting women in business through monthly workshops and innovative social events personalized for FEMS in the community, recently hosted their January Connection event with more than 45 “Fems” for an afternoon of networking and learning at Kapow in Boca Raton. Guest speaker Amanda Perna, CEO, Founder, and Creative Director of The House of Perna, Co-Founder of A Little Wyld, two-time Project Runway designer, globally recognized Speaker and TV Personality, shared tips for women in business focused around “Vision for the Year” while guests enjoyed a delicious lunch. The event also served as the official partnership launch for Philanthropy partner Diaper Bank Covering South Florida to help the women and mothers of Palm Beach County this year. FemCity Boca Delray will be working closely with Diaper Bank Covering South Florida to support their efforts to help families by collecting diapers, feminine hygiene supplies and volunteering throughout 2023.