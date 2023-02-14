Dr. Safiya George, Dean of Nursing at FAU, Joins Boca Helping Hands Board of Directors

Dr. Safiya George

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has named Dr. Safiya George to its Board of Directors to support the nonprofit’s work. Dr. George’s impressive background in higher education will enable her to contribute significantly to the organization.

Dr. Safiya George earned her PhD and MSN degrees from Emory University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Duke University in Religion and Health research. She is currently Dean and Professor at the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University. Prior to joining FAU, she served as Director of the Office of Scholarly Affairs and Assistant Dean for Research at the University of Alabama.

Dr. George’s primary research area aims to promote the health and holistic well-being of individuals with or at risk for HIV/AIDS through evidence-based psychosocial interventions focused on social determinants of health. She is nationally known in the areas of holistic health, spirituality and HIV.

Dr. George has received a number of honors and recognition for her work. She is a board certified Adult Nurse Practitioner. She was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing in 2022, as a Distinguished Fellow of the National Academies of Practice in 2020, and as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in 2018. She also serves on the board of directors of the Nursing Consortium of Florida.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to join the Board of Directors for Boca Helping Hands,” said Dr George. “BHH plays such a key role in providing crucial basic needs to its clients within the community. I am excited to contribute my expertise to further their mission and positively impact my community.”

“We are so pleased that Dr. George is joining the board,” said Board President Gary Peters. “She is an outstanding community leader and we will benefit from her extensive experience.”

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.