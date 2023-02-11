Delta-9 Gummies for Seniors: Effects and Benefits

Learn how legal Delta-9 gummies can affect and help seniors.

It’s undeniable that senior cannabis use is on the rise, largely due to promising research around its medical applications — and a decline in the stigma long associated with its use. In fact, a recent study found that 61% of medical marijuana patients started using cannabis when they were 61 or older.

Without a prescription and without a medical card, adults in Florida can legally enjoy the benefits of cannabis in the form of Delta-9 gummies. Read on to learn more about the effects and benefits of Delta-9 gummies for seniors!

What are Delta-9 gummies?

Delta-9 THC gummies are fruit-flavored THC edibles made with gelatin or, if they’re vegan gummies, pectin. They contain Delta-9 THC, the cannabinoid that causes the psychoactive effects of marijuana.

Eating gummies is one of the most popular ways to use cannabis because they’re convenient, tasty, and contain a specific dose of cannabinoids so that you have more control over your experience. Not to mention, gummies can’t hurt your lungs; you’re chewing, not smoking.

Why are Delta-9 gummies legal?

To be federally legal, Delta-9 gummies must contain hemp-derived cannabinoids and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

You do not need a prescription or a medical card to obtain legal THC. To order them online and get them delivered right to your door, you simply need to verify that you’re over the age of 21.

What are the benefits of Delta-9 gummies for seniors?

More than any other group, seniors can benefit from Delta-9 THC because of its wellness properties. Delta-9 gummies can improve quality of life by ameliorating many ailments that are common for seniors.

For example, research suggests that THC can alleviate pain, inflammation, and nausea (whether the nausea is caused by illness or by medications). THC also has uplifting effects that elevate your mood, helping you cope with problems with a more positive mindset.

How do Delta-9 gummies affect seniors?

Cannabis is an effective natural treatment that can help with many of the physical problems that older people face. A review of 184 senior medical marijuana patients found that 80% reported benefitting from a THC treatment over 6 months. However, a third of respondents reported adverse side effects, primarily sleepiness and dizziness.

Delta-9 gummies do have intoxicating effects that can impair motor skills and memory, which often grow weaker as we age. Additionally, if you consume too large a dose, psychoactive effects may be overwhelming and cause anxiety.

To reduce these issues, it’s a good idea to consume THC gummies that include CBD, which soothes the stress that is sometimes associated with a psychoactive experience, while reducing the intensity of the experience. Additionally, when combined, THC and CBD each enhance the wellness benefits of each other, a synergy called the entourage effect.

Where can seniors get Delta-9 gummies?

Florida seniors can easily get legal hemp products. You don’t need a prescription or a medical card to order Delta-9 gummies online.

You do need to make sure that the THC edibles you buy are coming from a quality company, one offering products that are federally legal and that are subjected to thorough third-party lab testing. You can also look for other signs of trustworthiness, like positive reviews.

Ordering Delta-9 THC gummies online is super simple. Place your order, confirm your age, and they’ll be delivered straight to your door. Relief is just a gummy away!

If you have a medical condition or take any medication, check with your doctor before taking CBD or THC products. You must be 21 years old or older to buy or consume THC products.