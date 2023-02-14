Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Appoints Pamela Rauch to Its Board of Directors

Pamela Rauch

Rauch Brings Decades of Professional Experience in Economic Development,

Community Engagement, and Government Relations to Local Nonprofit

West Palm Beach, FL – The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the appointment of Pamela Rauch to its Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors.

Rauch is the vice president of external affairs and economic development for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), one of the nation’s leading electric utilities. In her role, she is responsible for local government relations, community engagement, and economic and project development. Previously, Rauch served as associate general counsel for the utility.

“We are excited to welcome Pam to our Board of Directors,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Pamela’s expertise, commitment, and enthusiasm will be great assets to the Board, which is comprised of an impressive group of dedicated community leaders.”

Prior to joining FPL in 1999, Rauch served as assistant and then deputy city attorney for the City of West Palm Beach, where she played a significant role in downtown redevelopment activities in the mid-1990s, including the development of City Place (now known as The Square). Before joining the city, she was in private practice with Jones, Foster, Johnston & Stubbs and Gunster in West Palm Beach, with a concentration on local government and real estate law.

“I’m thrilled to join the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors and offer my professional experience to help further the organization’s success,” said Rauch. “The Foundation continues to have a substantial impact on closing our area’s opportunity gaps and I’m honored to have the opportunity to help move its efforts forward.”

Rauch is also a Board member of the Student Aces of Leadership (ACES), Board member of the Florida Venture Forum, member of the Advisory Council for Keiser University, member of the Venture Mentoring Team (VMT), Board member and Past Chair of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, Past Chair of Leadership Florida and a member of its Cornerstone Class XXVII, member of the Orange Bowl Committee, member of the International Women’s Forum – Palm Beach County Chapter, member of the American Heart Association’s Founder’s Circle, Past Chair of the Florida Chamber Foundation, Past Chair of Palm Beach County’s 2016 Go Red for Women campaign, and Past Chair of the Palm Beach Zoo.

Rauch graduated from Florida State University College of Law with honors and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a varsity athlete and captain of the women’s tennis team.

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors currently includes: Julie Fisher Cummings, MSSW, Jeffrey A. Stoops, Dennis “Denny” S. Hudson III, The Honorable Sheree Davis Cunningham (Ret.), Sherry S. Barrat, Danita R. DeHaney , Anquan Boldin, Michael J. Bracci, Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, Susan P. Brockway, Timothy D. Burke, James “Chip” DiPaula, Jr., William E. Donnell, Earnie Ellison, Jr., Dennis P. Gallon, PhD., Tammy Jackson-Moore, Joanne (Shannon) Julien, MD, Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Marshall, Lisa M. Morgan, Esq., Elizabeth R. Neuhoff, Laurie S. Silvers, Esq., Susan S. Stautberg, and Meredith Trim.

About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.