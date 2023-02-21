Boca Raton sheds retirement image to become a hotspot for young professionals

Boca Raton, a coastal city in Florida, has long been associated with retirement and the elderly. But as reported by the New York Post in a recent article, the city is shedding its old reputation and becoming a hub for young professionals.

“We have been trying for 25 years to shake the joke on ‘Seinfeld’ that we are a retirement community,” sighed Scott Singer, the mayor of Boca Raton. “In the city limits, I don’t think we even have a retirement community!’’ Said Mayor Scott Singer to the New York Post

According to the article, Boca Raton is attracting a new demographic of residents who are looking for a vibrant and lively community that offers both work and play. The city’s location on the Atlantic Ocean and its warm weather has always been a draw for retirees. But now, younger generations are discovering the city’s many amenities, including a growing job market, top-rated schools, and a thriving social scene.

The article highlights how Boca Raton has become a tech hub, with many startups and tech companies moving to the city in recent years. This has resulted in a surge of young professionals who are bringing their energy and ideas to the city. As a result, the city is attracting a more diverse population, reflected in the many new restaurants, bars, and entertainment options that have sprung up in the area.

The city’s efforts to attract young professionals are also reflected in its real estate market. Developers are building new apartment complexes and condos that offer amenities tailored to the younger crowd, such as rooftop pools, fitness centers, and coworking spaces. These developments are designed to create a sense of community and provide young professionals with the kind of social environment they crave.

But it’s not just about work and play. Boca Raton is also home to many top-rated schools, making it an attractive location for families with young children. The article notes that the city’s public school system is highly rated, and there are also many private schools in the area that offer excellent educational opportunities.

Boca Raton is shedding its old reputation as a retirement community and becoming a hub for young professionals. With a thriving job market, top-rated schools, and a vibrant social scene, the city is attracting a more diverse population, bringing new energy and ideas to the area. As the article notes, Boca Raton is becoming “a place where young professionals can have it all – work, play, and a sense of community.” https://nypost.com/2023/02/17/boca-raton-shedding-its-old-reputation-for-a-younger-vibe/