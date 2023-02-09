Arts Garage presents ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman’ tonight at 8

By Dale King

The Arts Garage in Delray Beach concludes its 2022-2023 theater season tonight, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. with a performance of “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” it was announced by Marjorie Waldo, president & CEO of the nonprofit organization.

“Arts Garage’s four-show theater season has offered powerful thematic performances so far, and our final production will be both inspirational and soul-stirring,” she added..

“The Spirit of Harriet” by Leslie McCurdy at Arts Garage

Tonight’s production, a one-woman show featuring Leslie McCurdy, opens on a barren stage with only a trunk of costumes. McCurdy will thrill her audience with her passionate portrayal of the woman who operated the Underground Railroad that helped slaves find freedom in the mid-1800s.

For a breath-taking hour, she embodies Tubman’s immortal spirit from early childhood to her elder years, sharing the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor by recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Tubman’s own. Through it all, the audience learns of the faith and conviction that drove Harriet Tubman to follow her dreams.

Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561-450-6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts.

Located at 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove, Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.