American Academy to Host Virtual Webinar “Navigating the College Search for Students Who Learn Differently” 

Ferne Bork

Boca Raton, FL – American Academy, a program within American Heritage Schools, is pleased to host “Navigating the College Search for Students Who Learn Differently,”a virtual event via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. EST. This event is part of American Academy’s monthly speaker series, “Experts in Learning Differences.” Hosted by Alexandra Rollins, admissions director of the American Academy Program, the expert speaker for the February event is Ferne Bork, assistant director of admissions and training coordinator at Landmark College.

The college journey is an exciting time in the lives of students and their families. It can also be incredibly stressful, especially for those children with learning differences. Are they choosing the right college? What questions should they be asking? What level of support do they need? In this episode of “Experts in Learning Differences,” a top college admissions specialist will share details about how parents can gain the knowledge and tools to effectively assess their child’s needs, evaluate the colleges they explore, and successfully prepare for the transition.

Bork is an assistant director of admissions and training coordinator for Landmark College, a four-year liberal arts college in Putney, Vermont, devoted exclusively to students who learn differently. Bork developed a deep connection to Landmark while her son, Aaron, was pursuing his associate degree there. Aaron’s personal experience with the challenges neurodivergent students face in secondary and post-secondary education inspired Bork to create a webinar titled, “Navigating the College Search for Students Who Learn Differently,” which she has presented at countless schools, organizations, and conferences across the country.

“Students who learn differently are apt to compare themselves often and unfavorably to their neurotypical peers, as though they aren’t as intelligent or as capable. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” said Bork. “The fact is they can flourish and contribute in ways that traditional learners may not when they learn to leverage their gifts to meet their challenges. This takes the right setting and the right support.”

The speaker series is streamed live virtually and all previous episodes are available for viewing at any time. The purpose of the speaker series is to educate families about topics that relate to mild learning differences and are relevant today. All of the speakers are experts in the various disciplines of each topic. The American Academy’s goal is to provide families with a place to ask questions and strengthen their knowledge about how to ensure the success of their child.

For more information about the speaker series, please visit: https://www.ah-americanacademy.com/speaker-series

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21; 7-8 p.m. EST.

How: To reserve a spot, please visit: https://ahschool.info/AASeries (Limited spots are available for this free, online, and live event).

Cost: Free

About the American Academy Program:

American Academy is a college preparatory program for advanced students with mild learning differences, such as dyslexia, ADHD, and auditory processing. The program is on the campus of American Heritage Schools, the class sizes are smaller, and the teachers are licensed and certified in teaching special education for students with mild learning differences.

For more information about the American Academy Program, visit www.ah-americanacademy.com or email admissions@ahschool.com.

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 1 or email admissions.broward@ahschool.com

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 1 or email admissions.palmbeach@ahschool.com