A Special Child will Receive His Own “Magic Wheels” Fantasy Creation, and He is Bursting with Excitement!

Giovanni Pillonato

Boynton Beach. FL – On Friday, February 10 at 6 pm, Giovanni Pillonato, an 11-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, will be seeing, for the first time, his custom-made “magic wheels” fantasy creation at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels & Special Deals event at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.). In addition to the 6 pm “Magic Wheels” unveiling, this free event, which runs from 5 pm – 8 pm, will include, children’s activities, J & J Soul Food, music by the Exceptional Ensembell Hand Bell Choir and The Spotlighters, and a showcase in which local organizations will be selling products created for and/or sold by individuals with disabilities.

This is the eighth year that a one-of-a-kind “magic wheels” fantasy creation has been designed and given to a very special child. Giovanni, also known as G-man, suffered a hypoxic ischemic event at birth, which caused Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy, specifically Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Despite these impairments, Giovanni is a happy, very giggly child who continues to amaze his loved ones with his strength and determination to push forward and dominate both conditions. Giovanni loves baseball, Disney, superheroes and school. He is in an Augmentative Communication Class where he excels in communication.

This gift to Giovanni was imagined, built and supported by Chariots of Love and Little Wolf Carpentry. The excitement will carry over to the following day, where Giovanni will showcase his new “magic wheels” as he serves as the honorary starter of the 11th Annual Barrier Free 5K on Saturday, February 11 (beginning at 7:30 am) at Barrier Free Park (3301 N. Congress Ave.). This is the fourth year this event is sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center. For more information, visit Boynton-Beach.org/magic.

An ASL interpreter will be provided.