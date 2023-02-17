17TH Annual Festival of the Arts Boca Returns Live

Sergio Mendes

March 3 – 12, 2023

Sergio Mendes, Fran Lebowitz, Festival Orchestra Boca and “A Night at the Ballet”

Headline a Celebration of the Arts, Community, and Education in South Florida

Boca Raton, FL – The much-anticipated Festival of the Arts Boca returns to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, from March 3 – 12, with a celebration of the arts through performances, lectures, and conversations.

“From the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and Young Singers of the Palm Beaches to the winner of our Young Artist Competition, flutist Kara Ravaschieri, this year’s program highlights our mission of promoting the spirit and talent of our youth,” said Joanna Marie Kaye, executive director of the Festival of the Arts Boca. She adds that everyone can attend worry-free: “The audience will continue to enjoy our open-air tented venue with ample, well-spaced seat placement.”

The Festival opens on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. with Disney’s classic film Fantasia, remastered and projected on a giant screen and accompanied by Festival Orchestra Boca playing the soundtrack, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos, Festival Music Director. Gates will open early, at 6 p.m., for an hour of family fun activities including the WLRN Instrument Petting Zoo, interactive art wall, popcorn and cotton candy and face painters.

On Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m., the Festival will feature Voices Rise: The Young People’s Chorus of New York City in a joint performance with the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches and Broadway star Christina Maxwell.

A Night at the Ballet: From Tchaikovsky to the Rolling Stones, will welcome an all-star cast performing the most beloved classical ballets and new works set to contemporary music on Sunday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

The Authors & Ideas program will open on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. with Lynne Olson’s WWII: Women in the Resistance. Called “our era’s foremost chronicler of World War II politics and diplomacy,” Lynne Olsen will talk about one of the most crucial and effective spy networks during World War II.

On Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m., the Festival will host the Rotary Club Future Stars Competition. Presented with the Rotary Club of Boca Raton, this live competition will feature and celebrate some of South Florida’s top young singers and dancers.

On Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m., enjoy 90 minutes with the inimitable Fran Lebowitz, author, actor and social commentator, followed by a Q&A session.

Charles Fishman, one of the most respected and engaging journalists and author of The Big Splash: How Water Will Shape Our Future, will discuss how we must change how we think about water on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

On Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., watch Nicole Henry, one of our most acclaimed jazz singers, in a new concert featuring her just released CD, Time to Love Again, accompanied by a seven-piece band.

Gracing the stage on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. will be Scheherazade and Solos, an enchanted evening centered around Rimsky-Korsakov’s romantic favorite Scheherazade and two inspiring young soloists, flutist Kara Ravaschieri (winner of the Festival’s Young Artist Competition) and violinist Hina Khuong-Huu, with Festival Orchestra Boca conducted by Music Director Constantine Kitsopoulos

Closing the Festival on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. will be the legendary three-time Grammy award winning musician Sergio Mendes and Brasil 2023, in an exclusive South Florida performance.

Established in 2007, Festival of the Arts BOCA was designed to promote the cultural arts and to enrich the quality of life of the residents of Boca Raton, North Broward and Palm Beach County through an extraordinary series of performing arts events and lectures every March. The Festival has received numerous awards, most recently being named the No. 1 cultural event in the “Top 10 Florida Events for 2022” by Social Magazine.

Tickets for the 17th Annual Festival of the Arts Boca range from $15 to $150 per person and are available at festivalboca.org or by calling 561-757-4762 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Virtual tickets to the Authors & Ideas events are available for $10. Admission to the Rotary Club Future Stars Competition is free.

For more information visit festivalboca.org or call 561-571-5270.