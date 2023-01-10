The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Several Special Events in January & February 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced several special events in January & February 2023, plus the opening of a new major exhibition. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Thursday, January 12, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Escape: The Story of the Confederacy’s Infamous Libby Prison and the Civil War’s Largest Jail Break

Dr. Robert Watson is an award-winning author who has published over 40 books and 200 scholarly articles and essays on topics in political, military, and social history. He is also a professor at Lynn University. Escape! is the story of one of the worst and deadliest prisons in American history, one where senior Union officers suffered and died in alarming numbers. Located in the heart of the Confederacy’s capital—Richmond—the infamous prison was used for propaganda purposes by southern leaders and took on symbolic significance far beyond that of just a prison. However, it was also the site of a bold and daring prison break by a group of high-ranking Union officers, an event that captivated the nation, outraged the South, and sparked one of the largest manhunts in American history. The Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Tuesdays, January 12 & 26, February 9 & 23, at 2 pm

Guided Walking Tour of The Boca Raton

Discover the history of The Boca Raton and its incredible role since the 1920s. Led by docents from the Boca Raton Historical Society, this guided walking tour reveals the story of the hotel by sharing its past hoteliers, architecture, and connection to historic turning points. Tour tickets are $25 each and must be purchased no later than 4 pm the day before the tour.

Notes:

+ The Boca Raton is located at 501 East Camino Real (33432)

+ Tickets are nonrefundable.

+ Wear comfortable walking shoes.

+ The Boca Raton charges a reduced valet fee of $11 per vehicle.

+ This walking tour is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Saturday, February 7

FREE Fun Saturday

To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the first Saturday of every month The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm. Fun activities will include a Museum Hunt for kids with prizes. Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, this is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum’s exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

Wednesday, February 15, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

The Civil War in South Florida

Rodney Dillon is Vice president of Past Perfect Florida History, Inc. and Your Book Cellar, which operates bookstores in Deerfield Beach and Oviedo, Florida. He is also Associate Professor of History at Palm Beach State College’s Boca Raton Campus, and Consulting Curator for the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society. His historical specialties include 19th Century American and Florida history. Rodney will give an overview of the terrible conflict which divided our nation and how it impacted the southern half of Florida with a focus on what is today the “Gold Coast.” The Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Wednesday, February 22, at 2 pm

Town Hall Teatime

Fun in the Sun:

What Did Boca Raton Pioneers Do Pre-TV

Join Boca Raton Historical Society Curator Patricia Fiorillo as she shares stories about how Boca’s early citizens entertained themselves in the days before television and the internet. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

New Exhibition Opening Soon

MiMo in Boca Raton: Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

This new temporary exhibition takes a look back at the works of longtime local architect Howard McCall whose commercial and residential works helped shape the modern city of Boca Raton. McCall opened his office in Boca Raton in 1958 and was joined by partner Pat Lynch in the 1960s. McCall was responsible for many different structures comprising many styles over many decades in Boca Raton. St. Gregory’s Church, the “Church on the Hill” andAdvent Lutheran are amongst the dramatic houses of worship he created. He also developed the first Fifth Avenue Shops, local gas stations, many commercial buildings, and lots of midcentury condos. The partners also designed most of the Camino Gardens models and the original houses of Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This exhibit will feature a selection of their architectural drawings and photos drawn from the permanent collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society. In addition, an amusing selection of objects showing the influence of mid-mod design on everyday items on loan from our members and friends will be on display. The MiMo in Boca Raton exhibition will be on view through the end of June.