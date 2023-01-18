CBD Lotion After the Gym – The Perfect Addition to Your Workout Routine

To some, working out is one of the simple pleasures in life. To others, it’s more like a tedious task requested by the body but undesirable in the mind. Either way, anyone who works out can agree to have a post-workout routine is essential in keeping the body feeling good and healthy.

Some regimens may include protein shakes, while others are comprised of taking cold baths or warm showers, many like to decompress or take supplements. But one aspect of post-workout routines has quickly grown as a favorite: using creams and lotions to soothe the muscles after going hard at the gym.

While there are many types of soothing creams, lotions infused with CBD are by far the most helpful. Read on for a full breakdown of how using CBD lotion can administer relief and bring your entire exercise experience to a whole new level!

What is CBD Lotion?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is perhaps the most famous compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike other cannabinoids found in the plant, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you high. CBD lotion is, essentially, a lotion that has been infused with CBD oil as an active ingredient.

While many retailers offer CBD lotions, it is best to source them from reliable and trustworthy stores such as CBD Mall. Their cannabinoids are sourced from non-GMO, pesticide-free, organic hemp grown right here in the United States, and all of their products are third-party lab tested for potency and purity before ever hitting the shelves. When it comes to cannabinoids, it is extremely important to do research and find a retailer you can trust. After all, you don’t want any irritation or rashes on your glistening biceps, right?

The Benefits of CBD

The properties of CBD have long been used by humans for their healing and pain-relieving effects. Its use dates back to 2737 BCE in China, where it was used as a form of self-care. Nowadays, scientists continue to research the compound, further fortifying what humans seem to have discovered centuries ago: CBD is a tremendously beneficial cannabinoid that is able to treat a plethora of ailments.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine in 2016 explored the administration of transdermal CBD for reducing pain and inflammation. Researchers found that topical CBD significantly reduced joint swelling and spontaneous pains.

Additionally, a study published in the same database in 2020 researched the relationship between CBD and sports performance, finding evidence of anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, analgesic, and anxiolytic actions related to CBD.

CBD has also been found to relieve post-exercise joint stiffness and muscle tensions, as well as reduce muscle aches and improve the rate of muscle recovery.

CBD Lotion for Post-Gym Relief

While CBD has many applications, including anxiety and insomnia relief, it has many applications, especially for athletes or those who work out regularly. Because it reduces pain and inflammation, it’s a great way to soothe muscles and joints after an intense workout sesh. Additionally, because CBD is non-psychoactive, it will not have you feeling loopy or tired even after burning some energy at your local gym.

Because it improves the rate of muscle recovery, it can also help you keep pace with your workout regimen. All you need to do is apply the lotion where it hurts, rub it in, and wait for the cooling or warm features of the other ingredients in the cream to take effect, helping to lower inflammation and ease the pain.

Dosing CBD

Dosing can be a complicated subject, especially since it depends on individual factors like weight, tolerance, and level of discomfort. As a rule of thumb, however, it’s best to start with 1-6 milligrams of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight. You should always start with a lower dose than you need and work your way up to your perfect serving size. Once you start to feel the effects, you’ll know how much CBD lotion to apply!

Should You Use CBD Lotion After the Gym?

So, is CBD lotion a good option for some post-gym relief? Absolutely! CBD is the perfect addition to any workout routine. Its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties make it a soothing, relaxing way to wrap up your workout routine—and it doesn’t hurt that the compound has been found to improve muscle recovery rates!

Using CBD lotion after the gym will give you all the pain relief and soothing your body craves after a long, hard session, whether you’re working arms, legs, glutes, or doing cardio.

