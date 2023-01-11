Boca West Children’s Foundation Donated 500 Toys to Spirit of Giving Toy Drive Through the Generosity of Jazwares

Thanks to the generosity of Jazwares, a leading global toy company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Boca West Children’s Foundation was able to donate 500 toys to the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.

“It’s our 13th anniversary and the Foundation has made a significant impact in our community by supporting local children’s charities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Christina Irving, our Director of Charity Events, knew Jazwares donates toys each year and decided to submit a request online. We were thrilled when the company upped the count to 500 from our initial ask of 100. It leaves us grinning ear to ear to have been able to provide 500 kids with toys for Christmas because of Jazwares’ generosity.”

One of those children was Knox, a student at Palm Beach School for Autism in Lake Worth who received a guitar as his gift.

Knox, who is 11, said he would never forget how he felt getting that “big guitar.” He had never played an instrument before but always loved listening to all kinds of music. Knox said music is very calming for him.

Knox has an older sister who plays piano and is a natural musician. Between his sister and YouTube, he has been learning to tune and play the guitar. His favorite thing to do is to strum the guitar and make up songs.