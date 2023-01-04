Alzheimer / Dementia Specialist (Teepa Snow) will be in Boynton Beach on 1-11-2023. This is a FREE public service educational event to better understand what Alzheimer’s and Dementia is as well as how to deal with a loved one who has Dementia / Alzheimer’s. We have arranged with the city to utilize the Brand New Boynton Beach Art Center.



Teepa is an internationally known. She specializes in Alzheimer’s / Dementia Training. Teepa has been, and is a game changer in this field of Dementia. Teepa has saved so many families, caregivers and loved ones from the pain and frustration of dealing with dementia alone or uniformed on how to deal with this devastating disease. Please check out her website for more information. https://teepasnow.com/

RSVP mandatory due to limited space. 561-969-9990 or email adecker@seniorhelpers.com

There are two sessions, the first session is 9am – 12pm and would be on the explanation of what is occurring to people with Dementia. The afternoon session would be from 1p to 4p. with a short Q/A after. This would be on how to deal with a loved one who has Alzheimer’s / Dementia. Currently there are approximately 135 different types of dementia with Alzheimer’s being about 60% of all Dementias.

“Teepa is a graduate of Duke University with a degree in Zoology. She received her MS degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She has a wealth of clinical, teaching, and research experiences that have informed and influenced her philosophy, approach, and practice. Teepa has worked as part of Duke University Medical Center’s Neuro-Rehabilitation Team, at UNC-CH’s Geriatric Clinic, as an OT director in a head injury facility, as a clinical specialist in geriatrics for a Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, and as a therapist and restorative care coordinator for long term care facilities. Her hands-on caregiving experiences include providing direct care in community and wellness centers, day programming sites, home care settings, assisted living and CCRC communities, long term care facilities, out-patient clinics, hospitals, hospice, and rehabilitation settings. Teepa currently has a clinical appointment with Duke University’s School of Nursing. She has held a clinical appointment with both Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine for over 20 years. Previously, she served as the Director of Education and Lead Trainer for the Eastern N.C. Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as the Program Director of Durham Technical Community College’s OTA program.”