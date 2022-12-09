Lynn University Holds ‘Celebration of Nations’ to Promote Cultural Awareness

Parade of Flags

Boca Raton, FL – This past week, Lynn University’s Celebration of Nations brought together a gathering of cultures with diverse activities and rich artistic demonstrations to spread cultural awareness among students, faculty and staff.

The final day of festivities on the university’s Boca Raton campus ended with a Global Village Holiday Market, followed by Lynn’s signature parade of flags and a reflective conversation with social entrepreneur Alia Mahmoud at the Amarnick–Goldstein Concert Hall.

Celebration of Nations week kicked off on Monday, Nov. 29 with henna art and continued with food, music and a performance of Venezuelan music by Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music students.

Culminating on Thursday, Dec. 1, live music filled Christine’s Park as the Social Impact Lab team curated a showcase of organizations that sold exotic jewelry, handwoven attire, spices, paintings and more to help support their causes in a Global Village Holiday Market.

From global education to combating poverty, there was no shortage of ways to make a difference around the globe. The festival featured organizations such as Fill the Water Tank Project, which sold beadwork created by an all-women’s village in Samburu, Kenya, to help pay for fresh water to keep the village’s only water tank full.

Every sale from Merline’s Caribbean Hot Sauce supported Haiti Partners, an organization designed for children to receive a better education in Haiti. Art Creation Foundation for Children (ACFFC) sold handmade goods to assist children in need in Jacmel, Haiti. Additionally, they also offer them an education and the opportunity to teach socially responsible behaviors through numerous skillsets—baking, sewing, cooking, painting, masonry construction and more.

Every tent in the market received a display demonstrating how organizations fulfilled United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty, quality education, gender equality, reducing inequality within countries, and decent work and economic growth.

Cayman Kai, founder of Global Goddess, shared how her organization addressed gender equality to empower women. “We source products created by women around the world that have some kind of social impact attached to them,” said Kai. “Part of the proceeds support our nonprofit, based in South Africa, which provides small loans at zero percent interest, business training and mentorship—mostly to women. Ultimately, our business is focused on female empowerment and promoting entrepreneurship.”

The parade of flags, an annual tradition, took center stage during the market, allowing students to hoist their countries’ flags as they proudly circled Christine’s Park. The parade closed with students flying their flags as the Sasa African Dance Theater took the stage and thumped musical beats that resonated across the university.

After the parade of flags, Project Civitas hosted Alia Mahmoud to share her journey with students and reveal the power of sustainable business practices.

As the CEO of Fouta Harissa, a social enterprise that designs and produces unique-to-Tunisia handwoven textiles, Mahmoud shared several nuggets of wisdom about her brand that apply to business and life.

“We are still not exactly where we want to be, we’re not perfect,” said Mahmoud. “Our task is harder because our brand is not common in the U.S. But we continue to focus on the simple versatility and the multifunctionality of the product to attract our customers for a lifetime. That is the main story we share with our customers to find success.”

At the end of the speech, Lynn presented Mahmoud with an award for her ability to create and develop a sustainable business.

The festivities for Celebration of Nations ended with a spirited cultural campfire in the evening.

Parade of Flags Global Village Holiday Market Social entrepreneur Alia Mahmoud addresses an audience at the Amarnick–Goldstein Concert Hall

Photo courtesy of Lynn University