Liberty University and University of Toledo to Meet in the Ninth Annual Roofclaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl 

Boca Raton, FL– Liberty University and University of Toledo are set to meet in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on December 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida Atlantic University Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio, including ESPN 106.3 locally.

The game features independent Liberty, 8-4 overall, and Mid-American Conference Champion Toledo, 8-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play. This marks the eighth time in nine years that the bowl game hosts a conference champion. Conference champions are 5-2 in the bowl game with the two losses coming in 2014 and 2018 when two conference champions matched up.

“We’re excited to welcome Liberty and welcome back MAC Conference Champions Toledo to Boca Raton in Palm Beach County,” said RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley. “This matchup is going to be amazing to watch unfold.”

Liberty will be making its first appearance in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl game. The Flames defense is nationally ranked at No. 1 in tackles for loss with 109.0 total tackles for loss and No. 4 in sacks with 41 sacks over the season. Liberty will be appearing in its fourth post-season bowl game and currently holds an overall bowl record of 3-0.

Toledo will be playing in its second RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl with its first appearance coming in 2015 when Candle debuted as head coach and when the Rockets defeated No. 24 Temple 32-17. Toledo held the Owls to just three points and 67 yards of offense in the first half and dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Temple, 20-8, in the final 15 minutes. The Rockets are No. 1 in the MAC and ranked 39thnationally in scoring offense, averaging 32.1 points per game. Toledo will be appearing in its 20th post-season bowl game and currently holds an overall bowl record of 11-8.

Liberty and Toledo will meet for the fourth time in school history. The teams last met in 2007 when the Rockets hosted the Flames. Toledo leads the series with a 3-0 record.

Tickets to the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl can be purchased by visiting

www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com/ticket-info or by calling 561-362-3650 and asking for RoofClaim.comBoca Raton Bowl tickets. For travel information on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, click on the Fanzone tab at www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

ABOUT THE ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well-received in the community through its first eight years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).