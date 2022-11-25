World Cup: Senegal impress with 3-1 win over Qatar

Matchday two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a make or break match for both Qatar and Senegal as they matched up against each other in Group A action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Coming into this match, both teams knew a win today was crucial for any chance of making the knockout stages.

Qatar lost their opening match 2-0 to Ecuador, while Senegal had a hard-fought 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Matchday 1.

Senegal beat the host nation, Qatar 3-1 on Matchday 2 of the World Cup

As expected, Senegal controlled much of the possession and play at the start of this game, but the first major incident of this game happened in the 34th minute.

Afif of Qatar had a great goal scoring opportunity in Senegal’s box and was taken down from behind by Ismaïla Sarr, but no penalty was given. VAR checked the play and did not award the penalty. Some commentators could not understand how there was no penalty given on this play.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 25: Boulaye Dia of Senegal celebrates a goal with team mates during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Shortly thereafter, Senegal was able to take the lead courtesy of Boulaye Dia. Senegal worked the ball into Qatar’s box, and Qatar’s defender whiffed on his clearance. The Senegalese forward then took advantage of the loose ball and delivered a shot into the bottom right corner of the net to give Senegal the 1-0 lead. Senegal was able to maintain this one-goal advantage going into halftime.

Senegal started the second half as they ended the first . Just minutes into the second period, Senegal was awarded a corner and they increased their lead to 2-0 on a beautiful header by Famara Diedhiou.

Qatar had an outstanding chance in the 67th minute to get one goal back as they crossed the ball in and their attacker hit the cross first time, but Édouard Mendy made a world class save to keep the ball out.

In the 77th minute, the hosts, Qatar scored their first goal of the tournament. Ismail Mohamad delivered a great cross into Senegal’s box and Mohammed Muntari was the first one to the ball and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Qatar’s celebrations only lasted seven minutes as Bamba Dieng scored in the 84th minute to make the score 3-1.After Dieng’s goal, Senegal closed out the match well to deny Qatar any chance of coming back and held onto the 3-1 lead to secure all 3 points from this match.

