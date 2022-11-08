Jay Leno to Headline Boca West Children’s Foundation Gala

THE JAY LENO SHOW — Pictured: Jay Leno, Host — NBC Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

on January 8, Raising Funds for Local Kids

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Children’s Foundation will celebrate $16 million raised for projects serving at-risk youth with “An Evening with Jay Leno,” on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Boca West Country Club. The event will feature entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno.

Event chairs are Michelle and Gary Gluckow. Honorary chairs are Yvonne and Don Ackerman. The event will feature a cocktail hour, seated dinner, a live auction hosted by Neil Saffer, and a live drawing of the annual raffle. Raffle prizes are two tickets and Pre-Game Hospitality Tailgate to Super Bowl LVII, seven to nine nights at the St. James Club & Villas in Antigua, and two nights at The Breakers Palm Beach including dinner and golf.

“We are delighted to commemorate our 13th anniversary and the significant impact the Foundation has made in our community by supporting local children’s charities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Not only is Jay Leno one of America’s most acclaimed entertainers, he’s also very charity minded and gracious. Our guests love his performances, and we expect the event to sell out quickly.”

Sponsors as of now include Sally and Aubrey Strul, Mithun Family Foundation—Marcia and Doug Mithun, Aw Property Co., Sharyn and Stuart Frankel, Phyllis and Howard Boilen, The RADCO Companies, GL Homes, Hilary and Richard Cooper, Beth and Eric Schlager, Sky Alpha

Advisors, ApexOne, Integrated Dermatology, Bonaccord Capital Partners, Arcan Capital, Batmasian Family Foundation, Lennar, The Related Companies, Southern Management & Development, Shelly and Arthur Adler, Jane and Richard Zenker, Barbara and Dr. Donald Janower, Citi Private Bank, Florida Atlantic University Foundation, Advanced EV, Florida Power & Light, Marilyn and Leon Silverman, Pamela Higer-Polani–Attorney at Law, Aggie and Jeff Stoops and Cowen.

Funds raised at the gala will benefit at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach County. The organization funds project-based programming at more than 30 local children’s organizations. Boca West Children’s Foundation volunteers give more than 45,000 hours of their time annually to its partner agencies with which the organization works.

The Gala will start at 6 p.m. The gala’s Steering Committee members include notable philanthropists and community leaders Jeri Caprio, Margi Cross, Sharon DiPietro, Beverly Fisher, Jan Fisher, Arlene Herson, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Elizabeth Marchese, Joseph Marchese, Cecy Martinez, Marcia Mithun, Doug Mithun, Ed Moskowitz, Harriet Moskowitz, Linda Paton, Elena Peroulakis, Ted Peroulakis, Pamela Polani, Tammy Pompea, Charlie Pompea, Chuck Rosenblatt, Nancy Rosenblatt and Gloria Wank.

Tickets and Sponsorships

Gala tickets are $500 and can be purchased at

https://www.bocawestfoundation.org/evening-with-jay-leno/ Both tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on the website. For more information, please contact BWCF directly at 561-488-6980 or foundation@bocawestcc.org.

About Jay Leno

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist–it’s no wonder that Jay Leno has always been widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.”

Jay Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years. After resuming hosting the program following a one-time brief interruption of these duties, Jay once again took the show to the top, leading all of the ensuing quarters handily for another three years. Under his helm, the show was honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show” also took home the trophy for “Favorite Late-Night Show” in the annual TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers. Jay was installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Children’s Foundation was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $16 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Boca West Children’s Foundation serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time each year to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, call 561-488-6980 or visit www.bocawestfoundation.org.