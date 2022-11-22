Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities in Boca Raton Have Their Day As Runway Models!

A Fashion Show with Heart! Co-Chairs Kelly Blackman Stone and Carin Friedman

Boca Raton, FL – “A Fashion Show with Heart!” was held at The Addison in Boca Raton. Seventeen individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities – who are all part of JARC Florida, a non-profit organization here in South Florida – walked the runway with family and supporters to show off the latest in men’s and women’s fashion!

A record setting audience of 175 cheered on the models. $59,000 was raised from the event, all of which will benefit the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone Adult Day Training Program at JARC FL, which teaches adults with disabilities the vocational skills needed to achieve employment. The Adult Day Training program features three key training areas: fulfilment, environmental and culinary.