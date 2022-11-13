Festive Ways to Thank Your Holiday Host

(StatePoint) As you make your way to holiday gatherings this season, be sure to show your hosts gratitude for opening their homes to you.

There are many thoughtful ways to thank a holiday host, but the best gestures are those that include personalized touches to leave an impression on the recipient. For example, don’t just bring a bottle of wine with you to the party. Share on the label why you selected that particular variety for your host. Sending thanks the next day? Go above and beyond a regular message with something unforgettable, like a video greeting from SmashUps by American Greetings, which features celebrities and fun characters and can be personalized.

While gifts for hosts don’t need to be grand gestures, showing your appreciation for holiday hospitality is a great way to leave an impression and score an invitation to next year’s party.