Curtains Rise At The Studio At Mizner Park, Downtown Boca’s Newest Entertainment Destination

Holiday Headliners Include Sean Green Dance Factory, Sarge the Comedian, Rock and Roll Playhouse

Boca Raton, FL – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, set to open on November 16, brings a new multi-dimensional, multi-generational and multi-operational arts and entertainment venue to Downtown Boca,

“This long awaited and much anticipated opening is poised to usher in a new era for Downtown Boca,” said Peg Anderson, President of the Cultural Arts Association Board, the organization responsible for managing the space. “The Studio at Mizner Park will bring a year ‘round calendar of fresh and diverse programming to the area.”

Anderson, who has been an active civic and community leader for more than 20 years, and before that, built an illustrious career in New York City as a high-level executive in the hospitality, travel and commercial real estate sectors, recalls the initial opening of the building in 2010.

“The Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center was actually called ‘The Studio’ for a moment in time,” adds Anderson. “We have come full circle, embracing the history of the venue as we look forward to an exciting, inviting future.”

The Studio at Mizner Park boasts a 3,750 square-foot flexible theater that seats up to 279 people, complete with front and rear curtains opening to a 30’ x 32’ stage; sophisticated sound and lighting; and in-house production team; control room equipped with sound and audio; and a dedicated lobby with sound locks. The behind the scenes spaces include the VIP Green Room and two luxurious dressings rooms.

The venue’s South Room is a 4.575 square-foot multi-purpose space that can transform into a banquet/party room for up to 200; exhibition space; and a secondary performance venue with a 300-person capacity. The Gallery welcomes guests to the second-level spaces with 4,775 square-feet lounge including a full bar and outdoor terrace with views of Mizner Park.

The catering kitchen is fully equipped to accommodate The Studio’s exclusive in-house caterer, Boca Raton-based Potions in Motion.

Under the creative direction of Stephanie Siegel, the newly named Executive Director, The Studio will kick-off the holidays with a diverse and energetic schedule of headliners including:

Open House at The Studio

Friday December 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Celebrate the grand opening of The Studio with a DJ, holiday beverages and light bites, and a tour of the spaces.

Friday evening tickets: $10 admission adults/$5 children – all ages welcome – all drinks and bites included

Holiday Extravaganza at The Studio

Saturday, December 17 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with holiday baking crafts, treats and holiday sing-a-long by Jeff Kaye and Krescendo.

Tickets: $15/adults and $10/kids for all day access

Sean Green Dance Factory

Sunday, December 18 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sean Green is an internationally known choreographer who has traveled worldwide to share his knowledge of dance through workshops. He is currently a choreographer for the Miami Heat dancers, a judge for the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, and founder of the Out of the Box dance intensives in West Palm Beach.

10:30 a.m. Tik Tok Hip Hop Dance Party for Kids – Ages 5-12 – $55/person – snacks and drinks included

1 p.m. Girls Night Out – $75 per person – champagne and small bites included

Sarge the Comedian

December 24 – January 1

Sarge delights audiences with humor that resonates with audiences of all ages. And he is much more than a comedian – – Sarge is a self-taught piano savant, an author and motivational speaker.

December 24 at 8 p.m.

December 25 at 1 p.m.

December 30 at 8 p.m.

December 31 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

January 1 at TBD

Tickets are $49 – $78

Rock and Roll Playhouse

January 22, February 12 & March 19, 2023

The nationally sough-out entertainment for families is coming to Boca! The Rock and Roll Playhouse performs songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children aged 1-7, games, movement, stories and most importantly an opportunity to rock out. It allows parents to enjoy the music they love while little fans are encouraged to explore their creativity and have fun! The Rock and Roll Playhouse

January 22 – The Sounds of Grateful Dead

February 12 – The Sounds of Stevie Wonder

March 19 – The Sounds of Bob Marley

Tickets are $17.50, $20.00 at the door

For more information and a link to purchase tickets, visit www.thestudioatmiznerpark.com or https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-studio-at-mizner-park-tickets-boca-raton/venue/107787.