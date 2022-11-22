BEFORE TAKING YOUR FEET ON VACATION MAKE SURE THEY’RE UP FOR THE JOURNEY

Whether you’re traveling across country or to some far-off destination, don’t make it turn into a vacation from hell . . . for your feet. Make sure your feet are fit for travel or you’ll feel them whining and complaining wherever you go.

One of the most important parts of your body you’ll need to make sure are sound and fit for the journey are those extremities. Better make sure they’re in good working order for traveling

Those precious pedestals will be holding you statuesquely up as you tirelessly adventure, climb hills, wait in long lines, walk miles and miles exploring endless sights.

Forget foot loose and fancy free. You want sure foot and pain free.

Before you do a lot of walking, you have to know how your feet strike the ground. This will determine not only how wonderful a vacation you’ll have, but other outcomes they’re signaling such as aging, pain, arthritis, or possibly needing knee, hip or back surgery, hardly vacations you want.

How your feet strike the ground will affect the stresses on your knees, hips, and back. Most people strike the ground with either the outer or inner aspect of their feet.

You can examine your sneaker/shoe sole and if you see that the outer surface is wearing out, then you’re a supinator and a pronation sneaker/shoe will give you the alignment correction you need. If you see the inner aspect of your sole is wearing out, you are a pronator and a supination sneaker/shoe will give you the alignment correction you need.

An outstanding source to consult about the health of those imperilled foundations we commonly refer to as our feet is a battle-scared U.S. Air Force veteran doctor who happens to be one of the world’s most far-foot-sighted orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Zvi Pearlstein. Wearing his SKNEEKERS, I’m finding the transformational sole heeling is making my life’s journey an easy walk-through.

Today, Dr. Zvi is a wellness consultant who invented “Skneekers,” a unique prescription to remedy foot problems before they lead to more serious conditions affecting knees, hips, and back.

He calls it Skneekers to underscore the intimate relationship our feet have with our knees, which we want to stay happily married and not divorce and wind up in surgery court. Supination of the feet causes compression stresses of the medial or inner compartment of the knees and pronation causes compression stresses of the lateral or outer compartment of the knees.

Dr. Zvi’s solution is to fix your footwear before your supination or pronation causes your bones to crash together in your knees, hips, and back requiring surgery to repair the collateral damage.

He says it’s the same as wheel-aligning tires on your car. He does wheel alignment on sneakers and shoes, so you’ll walk more comfortably balanced.

You can learn more about Dr. Zvi and Skneekers at https://www.drzvi.com/ and https://skneekers.com/

