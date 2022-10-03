Media Components Recognized as a Premier Boca Raton Digital Marketing Agency by UpCity!

Media Components is excited to share that we have been recognized as one of the premier digital marketing agencies in Boca Raton and nationally by UpCity!

Although we specialize in WordPress development, our team takes pride in being able to assist our clients with a multitude of digital marketing challenges. We seek to be your go-to marketing partner, someone you can come to no matter your need. From social media management to SEO to video production, our team is ready to take your business’s marketing to the next level.

Our multidisciplinary team is one of the key reasons our Boca Raton-based digital marketing company has been acknowledged by UpCity as one of the top digital marketing agencies in our area and nationally in the United States.

UpCity is a B2B online marketplace that connects businesses to trustworthy service providers.

With 70,000+ listed providers—from digital marketing agencies, consulting firms, development specialists, and many more—over 1.5 million businesses have used UpCity to find exceptional partner for their needs.

UpCity’s proprietary algorithm leveraged numerous digital signals to determine the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommendability of U.S. and Canada-based B2B service providers. These digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), rankings in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed, and user experience help UpCity connect businesses with high-quality service providers like Media Components.

Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, made the following statement about the Media Components team:

“Media Components are true omnichannel experts. Their ability to transition from producing videos for Youtube to designing websites to developing effective SEO strategies is unparalleled.”

Dan Olson, CEO, UpCity

This recognition has been largely driven by our perfect 5-star UpCity review rating. Check out a few of our favorite reviews we’ve received from our incredible customers:

“I have worked with MC for over 3 years. They have been able to accomplish tasks that major media outlets have not been successful with. I encourage you to take time to meet with the team at MC to see how they can be of service to you and your company.” – Ed Gershman., October 2021

“I’ve been working with Denis and Media Components for the past decade. His team is professional and takes their time to really understand the project and then recommend an affordable solution. I highly recommend getting in touch with Denis and the team for your digital marketing needs!” – Igor Z., October 2021

“Being an IT Director I very rarely spend time on writing reviews ; but this company just put everyone we used before to shame. Truly a gem Social Media, SEO, graphics, front end and back end, web development, etc. The best company we have ever worked with, and we have been in the industry for over 30 years! Their inside knowledge, their ability to see the big picture and concurrently focusing on the little easy to miss details, professionalism, turn around time, cost of their services, their streamlined process, interactions with their team – was all just amazing!!” – Alex Yevtushenko, Oct 2021

First and foremost, we’d like to thank our family, friends, and everyone else that has supported us over the years. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without you. We’d also like to thank each and every customer that has chosen us as their marketing partner. You mean the world to us and it’s your positive feedback that made this possible.



For more information contact: Denis Sinelnikov, Media Components, (215) 396-3311 or denis@mediacomponents.com and www.mediacomponents.com