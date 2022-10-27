Published On: Thu, Oct 27th, 2022

Kids in Costume Eat Free at Hooters on Halloween 

South Florida, FL Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the South Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, October 31 will receive a free kids meal.   The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home.  Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese.  Kids meals include a side and beverage.

Deal is for children 10 and under wearing a Halloween costume on October 31.  One free kids meal per paying adult, for dine in only.  

South Florida Hooters locations:  

Hooters of Beach Place (17 S Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd Suite 305, Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014

Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL  33126) 305-593-5088

Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000 

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

Hooters of Bradenton (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175

Hooters of Cape Coral (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700

Hooters of Fort Myers (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666

Hooters of Naples (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964

Hooters of Port Charlotte  (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200

Hooters of Sarasota (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) 941-923-4666

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida.  For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook @HootersFlorida. 

