Golden Knights’ Phil Kessel breaks NHL record for consecutive games played

Kessel played in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday against the Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. In doing so, Kessel played in his 990th consecutive game and broke the tie between himself and recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Yandle broke Doug Jarvis’ record when he played in his 965th consecutive game while playing for the Philadelphia Flyers. Yandle’s streak came to an end at 989 games on April 2 when the Flyers decided to list him as a healthy scratch.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Golden Knights winger was right behind Yandle with 982 consecutive games played. Kessel began his streak on Nov. 3, 2009, as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs and has also played for the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and now the Golden Knights during his lengthy career.

“I was happy to get it,” Kessel said. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”

On the record-setting night, Kessel also scored the 400th goal of his career late in the opening period. Kessel received the puck from teammate Brett Howden, roared his way down the ice on the break and lifted a shot over the shoulder of Sharks goalie James Reimer.

Kessel’s 400th career goal put the Golden Knights on top 1-0 at the 15:51 mark of the first period. However, the Sharks did rally with second-period goals from Nico Sturm and Matt Nieto to earn the 2-1 advantage heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

The Golden Knights struck early and often in the final period to take control of the game. Just 55 seconds into the third period, defenseman Shea Theodore was able to snap a shot past Reimer from the point after winger Jonathan Marchessault made a great play to sweep the puck back towards the blue line.

Forwards William Karlsson and Mark Stone added goals in the final seven minutes of the frame to lead the Golden Knights to a hard-fought victory.

