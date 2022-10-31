Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Miami Area

Miami, FL – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Miami area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Please find more information about the events below.

Event: Farm Share distribution with The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Christine King, and Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Little Haiti Soccer Park

6301 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Fla. 33138

Event: Farm Share distribution with Commissioner Joe Carollo

Date: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Jose Marti Park

351 SW 4th Ave., Miami, Fla. 33130

Event: Farm Share distribution with Town of Medley

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 7777 NW 72nd Ave., Medley, Fla. 33166

Event: Farm Share distribution with Monat Gratitude Foundation

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 10000 NW 15th Terr., Doral, Fla. 33172

With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.9 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida, free of charge. To find a food distribution near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/farm-share-find-agencies-food-pantries.