Edith Stein presents: The Nutcracker
Performances are: November 25, 2022 at 7:30pm
November 26, 2022 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm*
November 27, 2022 at 2:00pm
Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater, 20101 Lyons Road, Boca Raton
Kick off the holiday season with Boca Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker! Clara’s dream unfolds as the Nutcracker Prince, Mouse King, and Sugar Plum Fairy all come to life in the sparkle of Co-Artistic Director Dan Guin’s artistic vision. This unique version of the holiday classic will feature professional guest artists, breathtaking sets and costumes, and the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
*November 26 performance are available Live and Live Streamed
Featuring Philadelphia’s Ballet
Nayara Lopes, Principal Dancer and Austin Eyler, Soloist
Plus Other Talented Artists
To Order Tickets: Call (561) 995-0709 Or https://www.bocaballet.org/season
Gingerbread Ball
A children’s party following both matinee performances. All attending will have the opportunity to meet the dancers and kids receive a treat to take home. Tickets sold separately. Children must be accompanied by a ticket adult.