Edith Stein presents: The Nutcracker

Performances are: November 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

November 26, 2022 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm*

November 27, 2022 at 2:00pm

Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater, 20101 Lyons Road, Boca Raton

Kick off the holiday season with Boca Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker! Clara’s dream unfolds as the Nutcracker Prince, Mouse King, and Sugar Plum Fairy all come to life in the sparkle of Co-Artistic Director Dan Guin’s artistic vision. This unique version of the holiday classic will feature professional guest artists, breathtaking sets and costumes, and the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

*November 26 performance are available Live and Live Streamed

Featuring Philadelphia’s Ballet

Nayara Lopes, Principal Dancer and Austin Eyler, Soloist

Plus Other Talented Artists

To Order Tickets: Call (561) 995-0709 Or https://www.bocaballet.org/season

Gingerbread Ball

A children’s party following both matinee performances. All attending will have the opportunity to meet the dancers and kids receive a treat to take home. Tickets sold separately. Children must be accompanied by a ticket adult.