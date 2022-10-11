CP Group Once Again Stages the First “Community” Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza of the Season at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Tree Lighting Event (Previous)

Thursday, November 17

Festivities Include a Snowflake Lane Welcome, Photos with Santa and His Live Reindeer,

Kids Activities at Santa’s Workshop, LED Cirque Performers, Community Performances and more

to Benefit Junior League of Boca Raton and Spirit of Giving

Boca Raton, FL – The 2022 winter season will officially start in Boca Raton when CP Group once again presents its Annual Community Tree Lighting & Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday, November 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton. Featuring the first tree lighting and Santa arrival in Boca Raton – this year with live reindeer — the free and open-to-the-public event will offer an abundance of entertainment, friends and family merriment, and free parking. For the past seven years, the holiday kick-off event benefits Spirit of Giving’s (SOG) Annual Holiday Gift Drive and Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR).

As eventgoers enter BRiC’s merry and bright destination, they will drive through an illuminated “Snowflake Lane” into a spectacular winter wonder-rama of memory-making fun, festivities, selfie and group photo opportunities, and food. All are in countdown to the illumination of a 40-foot Christmas tree adorned in thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.

Seasonal Holiday Celebration Set to Dazzle

Eventgoers will enjoy*:

Jolly Santa Arrival with LIVE reindeer

Meet-and-Greets/Photo Ops with Santa and Reindeer. Santa’s official photographer will capture the moments and print out commemorative photos for eventgoers to take home.

Santa's Workshop, a kid-friendly tented area for holiday-inspired children's activities led by ArtNEST Studios and letters to Santa organized by Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

LED Cirque Performers, on-stage and roaming, featuring mesmerizing high levels of risk balancing, Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 hula hoops and juggling.

on-stage and roaming, featuring mesmerizing high levels of risk balancing, Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 hula hoops and juggling. Extreme Face Painters

Interactive Celebrity DJ/Emcee Dennis Stelling who has opened for John Mayer and others.

who has opened for John Mayer and others. Holiday-themed performances by: West Boca Raton Community High School Choral: BELLA VOCE , an auditioned treble ensemble composed of students in grades 10-12 under the direction of Choral Director Catherine Briggs and with support from Nat King Cole Generation Hope, a local nonprofit working to provide access to music education for children with the greatest need.







Grandview Preparatory School music students under the direction of Carrie Furman Acapride , an acapella ensemble of students in grades 6-12 performing holiday pop choir arrangements in three-part harmony. Extensions , an audition-based ensemble consisting of upper school and middle school students performing pop, jazz, and classical choir arrangements in three- to five-part harmony.

under the direction of Carrie Furman Organic Movements Dance School featuring 30 classically trained ballet students presenting a magical selection from its upcoming seasonal production based on the timeless classic, “The Grinch.”

Food Truck Lane, offering diverse yum-filled menu choices.

offering diverse yum-filled menu choices. Cash Bars for beer/wine, coffee/ desserts

*Scheduled programming subject to change

With health and safety of utmost importance, Baptist Health South Florida/Boca Raton Regional Hospital is providing lifeguards for the lake area.

It is Florida, So There is a Rain Date

CP Group Director of Communications Giana Pacinelli reported that should inclement weather impact the event date, an alternative rain date is set for Friday, November 18. Weather-related updates will be reported on workatbric.com and registration page on Eventbrite page, and notices will be sent to all registrants. RSVP on Eventbrite is encouraged to ensure guests receive updates should the event date be moved.

“We are proud to kick-off the holiday season once again with our seventh annual marquee tree lighting at BRiC, offering thousands of free parking spots and conveniently located off two I-95 exits,” shared Pacinelli. “Of course, the reason for the season is giving back, and we look forward to exceeding our fundraising efforts this year and sharing in those achievements with the rest of the community.”

Admission is Pure Giveback

General admission is free with an unwrapped new toy or monetary donation to SOG, collected upon drive-through check-in entry to support the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings holiday cheer to 6,000+ children throughout Palm Beach County. The SOG network creates alliances with nonprofit organizations by sharing resources and providing education to strengthen our communities.

VIP tickets are available at $50/adult, including access to a VIP hospitality tent; open bar with top shelf choices, wine and beer, catered hors d’oeuvres, and other special activations. Kids’ VIP tickets are also available for $15 each (16 years and under) and will include access to a “Kids Corner” within the tent that will serve up children’s treats and beverages. One hundred percent of VIP ticket sales will benefit the JLBR, an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Owned and operated by CP Group, the largest office landlord in the state, BRiC is the largest single facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into the technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities. Tenants include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, Canon, and

Bluegreen Vacations.​



For event updates and to RSVP for general admission or purchase VIP Tent tickets, visit https://2022CPGtreelighting.eventbrite.com.