City to Host Job Fair on Wed., Oct. 26 – Featuring 22 Local Employers

Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in partnership with CareerSource Palm Beach County, is hosting a Boynton Beach Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26 from 9:00 am -1:00 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Twenty-two employers, from various industries, offering numerous positions, will be in attendance including Awnings Contractors & Designers, Inc., Career Source, City of Boynton Beach, Dentures Today, Dept. of Family & Children’s Services, DeVry University, First Service Residential Services – Florida, Genesis Community Health, Inc., H & R Block, Keiser University, Lynn University, Morselife Health Systems, Nova Southeastern University, NYU Langone Health, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Palm Beach State College, National University System, Rich Ice Cream Company, Seacrest Services, Inc., School District of Palm Beach County, South University, and Town of Loxahatchee Groves.

Attendees should bring their resume and are encouraged to pre-register online. For those needing help preparing their resumes, assistance is provided in multiple languages (English, Spanish and Haitian Creole) at the Boynton Beach City Library (100 E. Ocean Ave.) on Tuesdays from 9 am – 4 pm. Employment and career path assistance is also available

Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers will be in attendance to assist job seekers. ADA accommodations can be requested by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711.

“For those seeking a job or considering a new career, now is the perfect time to explore the numerous opportunities available at a wide range of local organizations,” according to John Durgan, the City’s Economic Development Manager.

For more information, contact John Durgan at 561-742-6014 or email durganj@bbfl.us.