Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres Drumming It Up “Fore” Kids to Benefit Hanley Foundation

Tico Torres Celebrity Golf & Tennis Classic 2024! Committee members

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation has announced that Hall of Fame Bon Jovi drummer and avid golfer Tico Torres will host the “Tico Torres Celebrity Golf & Tennis Classic 2024!,” a fundraising event to benefit the nonprofit organization. The event will take place at PGA National Resort & Spa, April 6-8, 2024.

The announcement was made at the event’s first Ambassador meeting held last week at the Hanley Foundation’s West Palm Beach headquarters. More than 100 Ambassadors attended the kickoff, including State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg; event emcees Mo and Sally from KOOL 105.5 and WPTV’s T.A. Walker; Hanley Foundation Board President Chip James, CEO Jan Cairnes, along with board members Marguerite Connelly and John Makris. Also in attendance were event co-chairs Rob Thompson of Waterfront Properties and Sherry Sammons, and Ben Ripstein of Motor Cars of Palm Beach, event sponsor.

Michelle Makris was a guest speaker sharing a story about her son Brice Makris who sadly passed away from a Fentanyl overdose almost three years ago.

“I am thrilled to make this announcement to benefit such a wonderful organization that helps countless members of our community,” said Torres. “I was shocked to learn the average age of teens to drink alcohol is 14 ½ years old…that is just unthinkable. But I’m truly grateful that Hanley Foundation’s prevention team is working to teach kids throughout 35 Florida counties about the perils of addiction.”

Cairnes educated the crowd on the mission of Hanley Foundation and the work it does to enlighten the community on the prevention of substance use disorders amongst children. “Preventing substance use disorders by postponing alcohol use among our children is the single most important message we can send to families,” she said. “But did you know that one of the most effective ways to protect children from alcohol abuse is having family meals together? It doesn’t matter the size of the meal or if it’s fast food, family time is time well spent. Keeping the lines of communication open is key to substance abuse prevention.”

To learn more about sponsorship or ambassador opportunities, contact Gina Franano, Tournament Director, at 561-632-7795, or email gina@hanleyfoundation.org.