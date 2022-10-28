Boca Raton Public Library Presents The Photography Exhibit,  “Backyard Beauty,” By Joshua Rubin  

October 26–December 10, 2022, Spanish River Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Spanish River Library in Boca Raton presents a new photography exhibit, “Backyard Beauty” by Joshua Rubin. This award-winning nature photographer specializes in capturing the natural beauty of the native birds of South Florida.

A Rosenblatt High School student at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, Boca Raton resident Joshua Rubin’s interest in photography was sparked by taking a summer course at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre.

Since then, he has been teaching himself how to improve his techniques. He hopes that everyone will be

inspired by his photos to go to the many nature centers and wetlands in our area to experience the serenity and beauty in our backyard.

“Backyard Beauty,” a free exhibit, will run from October 26–December 10, 2022, at the Spanish River Library Art Gallery on the second floor. The purchase of his prints will benefit the South Florida Wildlife Center whose mission is to protect wildlife in our area. Visit www.jp9point.com.