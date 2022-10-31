B’nai Torah Congregation Celebrates TLC Mitzvah Month for Second Consecutive Year

Opportunity to Participate in a “Mitzvah” Project Every Single Day During the Month of November

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation is officially kicking off TLC Mitzvah Month this week. Mitzvah Month offers opportunities to volunteer, donate, support and overall do good in the community. They will be offered every single day during the Month of November, and include the following:

November 1: Sweets for Soldiers. Pack your excess Halloween candy for active duty military and for local veterans. Location: Assembled packages can be delivered to B’nai Torah Congregation.

Assembled packages can be delivered to B’nai Torah Congregation. November 5: Havdalah Yoga with Connected Warriors. Learn about the Connected Warriors program, which offers therapeutic services (including yoga) to veterans, while ending Shabbat with a spiritual yoga experience. Location: B’nai Torah; Time: 7:30 pm. (Registration required.)

B’nai Torah; 7:30 pm. (Registration required.) November 11: West Point Jewish Chapel Choir Shabbat. In honor of Veteran’s Day, bring your family and friends to a Musical Friday Night Kabbalat Shabbat Family Service at 5:45 pm, followed by a buffet Shabbat meal and a performance by the West Point Academy Jewish Choir. (Registration required.)

November 13: World Kindness Day and Souper Sunday. Celebrate World Kindness Day by signing up to serve soup to the food insecure in our community. Location: St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33431); Time: 1-2 pm. (Registration required.)

St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33431); 1-2 pm. (Registration required.) November 16: Homework Help at Boca Elementary. Many elementary school children need reading and homework help, especially due to Covid. Location: 103 SW 1st Ave Boca Raton, FL 33432; Time: 2:30 – 3:30 pm. (Registration required.)

103 SW 1st Ave Boca Raton, FL 33432; 2:30 – 3:30 pm. (Registration required.) November 20: Sandwich Sunday: Make 22 sandwiches to feed the food insecure in our community. Location: Deliver to St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) Time: Deliver at 12 pm noon. (Registration required.)

Deliver to St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) Deliver at 12 pm noon. (Registration required.) November 21: Dixie Manor Thanksgiving. Deliver Thanksgiving meals to the residents of Dixie Manor. Location: 1350 North Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33431; Time: 4 pm. (Registration required.)

1350 North Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33431; 4 pm. (Registration required.) November 22: Community Shower Program. Volunteer to help in the facilitation of this critical community aid service. Location: St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) Time: 10 am – 1 pm. (Registration required.)

St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431) 10 am – 1 pm. (Registration required.) November 27: Meals with Meaning Homeless Feeding. Serve the homeless and the food insecure in our community. Location: St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33431) Time: 12:30-2 pm. (Registration required.)

St. Gregory’s (100 NE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33431) 12:30-2 pm. (Registration required.) All Month Long: Fill the Little Free Pantries. The need for these free food pantries is at an all-time high with rising food costs. Visit your local pantry and do a great mitzvah by helping the food insecure.

Registration is required for some volunteer activities. To register, please visit ww.btcboca.org/mitzvahmonth. A full list of activities is attached.

“For the second consecutive year, B’nai Torah Congregation is thrilled to celebrate Mitzvah Month, during which we will be hosting give-back and volunteer opportunities all month long,” said Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Director of TLC Programs. “No matter what your interests are, or what opportunities inspire you, there is a mitzvah opportunity for you during TLC Mitzvah Month. We once again invite all to participate in small projects that make a big difference!”

Learn more about the TLC Program here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/