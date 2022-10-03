American Humane’s Mobile Rescue Unit Remains on the Ground in Florida’s Devastated Desoto County to Rescue Horses and Farm Animals

Palm Beach, FL – In rapid response to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, American Humane’s Rescue Team currently remains on the ground in Florida’s DeSoto County conducting urgent water search and rescue operations for horses and farm animals affected.

American Humane’s team of trained first-responders continue to work tirelessly around the clock, responding to animal emergencies in the flood zone. On Saturday afternoon, rescue operations found horses and goats stranded in a barn nearly submerged in water and have brought them all to safety. Much-needed food, water, and medical care has also been provided.

Until the flood waters recede and American Humane can safely navigate animals to dry ground, AH team members will remain in DeSoto County visiting them daily to help ensure their continued well-being.

