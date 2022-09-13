Community Partners of SF_Innovation Award

The Nonprofit Community Breaks Records with 173 Nominations to Celebrate and Honor Their Work, Staff, and Volunteers

West Palm Beach, FL – Nonprofits First proudly announces the record-breaking number of nominations to honor local nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County, reaching 173 for the Sixth Annual Nonprofit Hats Off Awards Tuesday, October 11, at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Nominations were accepted in ten categories Nonprofit of the Year (small, medium, and large); Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year; Nonprofit MVP, Nonprofit Professional of the Year; Nonprofit Executive of the Year; Lifetime Achievement; Community Collaborators Award, and the Nonprofit Innovation Award. Awards for Best Hat and People’s Choice will be awarded the night of the event and voted on by attendees.

Chaired by Dr. Peter Cruise of Florida Atlantic University, the Sixth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards celebrates and honors nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County who contribute and dedicate themselves to making our community a better place to live and work so deserve to be honored. The honorees from the past Hats Off Nonprofit Awards will also be recognized as part of the evening.

The fun evening will kick off with celebratory music by the nonprofit organization Digital Vibez. The party continues with special guest emcee, Bill Bone. Attire is business and cocktail. Guests are encouraged to wear a hat of any kind, big or small, and can be as creative as they wish, with some in theme representing their business or nonprofit. Tickets include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by The Lessing’s Hospitality Group, and parking in the covered garage is complimentary.

Over forty sponsors will be supporting the event, with the top sponsors: The Palm Beach Post, M&T Bank Wilmington Trust, FPL, Mariaca Wealth Management, and Valley Bank.

“It will be a night to remember and the year the nonprofit community celebrates their hard work as they begin to turn the corner from the pandemic, “said Jessica Cecere, CEO of Nonprofits First.

Tickets for the Hats Off Nonprofit Awards are on sale now at www.hatsoffawards.org for $125 per person (until September 9), then $150, a limited number of tables of ten are $1,500, and sponsorships are available at all levels. The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Hats Off Nonprofit Awards Calendar Listing:

5:30-7:30 pm Tuesday, October 11 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Cohen Pavilion. This fundraising event will celebrate and honor the Palm Beach County nonprofit sector, the professionals, and volunteers. For more information and tickets, visit www.hatsoffawards.org.

About Nonprofits First, Inc.:

Since 2005, Nonprofits First, Inc. has been the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Comprised of experienced professionals, consultants, and volunteers, the vision of Nonprofits First is a community in which all nonprofits achieve their highest level of the desired impact. For more information, visit www.nonprofitsfirst.org.

Photos by Capehart Photography: Photos from 2021 Hats off Nonprofit Awards