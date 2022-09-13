Published On: Tue, Sep 13th, 2022

Saks Fifth Avenue Beauty Event

We are pleased to invite You for the Beauty Event on September 15th – 20th at La Prairie Counter – Saks Fifth Avenue – Boca Raton for a discovery experience of our most recent innovation Skin Caviar Harmony L’ Extrait – the groundbreaking science of Caviar Infinite targeting Skin ligaments and restoring youthful Harmony.

We are doing luxury Art of Beauty/Luxury Art of Perfection
Gift with purchase and Gift Card Promotion

Book your appointment and reserve your spot with:

Migena Ruci
La Prairie Beauty Specialist
Saks Fifth Avenue – Boca Raton
Call for an appointment: 904-537-1266

