New Wellness Center Brings Counseling and Complementary Therapeutic Services to Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Exceptional Services Group, LLC, located at 9250 Glades Rd Ste 111, will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Wellness Center on Wednesday, September 28, from 4PM to 6PM.

Exceptional Services is expanding both the square footage and the scope of their services. The new,

larger center will offer a team of licensed professionals providing individual, group and couples

counseling as well as support services for individuals and their families. Insurance is accepted. In

addition to counseling services, the center will offer yoga and mindfulness classes, as well as workshops and retreats. They are also experts in therapy and yoga for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families.

The team currently consists of 10 Licensed Clinical Social Workers and three certified yoga teachers. They have been providing services for over 19 years.

The grand opening will include drinks and snacks as well as giveaways such as free private yoga classes, journals, and stress balls. “We are very pleased to be able to expand our services and reach more people at our new location. Our entire team is looking forward to the opportunity to provide professional and exceptional services to all our clients.” said Justin Vassi, President and CEO. You can learn more about the wellness services by visiting www.exceptional-wellness.com.

Photos are available upon request.

9250 Glades Rd, Ste 111 * Boca Raton, FL 33434

Phone: (561) 852-0910 * Fax: (561) 852-0960