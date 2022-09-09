Jewish Federation Family’s Generosity Supports Safety 

(l-r) Lynny Isdaner, Riley Goldberg, Nicole Goldberg, Alan Poland, Jeffrey Goldberg, Jake Goldberg, Logan Goldberg

The Goldberg Family’s Gift Ensures Others Will Benefit from Life-saving “Stop the Bleed®” Training

Boca Raton, FL — One Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s (JFSPBC) family’s generosity is going a long way toward promoting safety in the local Jewish community. Jeff and Nicole Goldberg of East Boca Raton provided a significant philanthropic gift to underwrite Stop the Bleed® kits for use in emergency response and community training.



Two years ago, the JFSPBC partnered with the Secure Community Network (SCN), the official safety and security organization of the Jewish community in North America, to establish a community security program in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Highland Beach. Since then, Federation’s Community Security Director Alan Poland has been working alongside Jewish organizations in the community to enhance their preparedness and resiliency. This goal is accomplished through conducting facility assessments, drafting emergency procedures, enhancing physical security, liaising with law enforcement and emergency response partners, and sharing intelligence and training.

The three core pieces of training provided in the community are BeAware, Countering Active Threat Training (CATT), and Stop the Bleed®. BeAware is a situational awareness training that teaches attendees how to recognize suspicious and potentially dangerous behavior and activities and what to do if this should occur. CATT covers what to do if faced with an active threat, including preparing in advance, committing to action using the principles of “Run-Hide-Fight,” and what to do when law enforcement arrives. Stop the Bleed® provides skills to prevent the loss of life due to injuries that cause heavy bleeding by teaching attendees how to use direct pressure, pack a deep wound, and utilize a tourniquet properly.

The JFSPBC and SCN are extremely grateful to Jeffrey and Nicole Goldberg for their generosity and commitment to ensuring our community meets its goal of preparation and resilience. Through their gift, the partnering organizations are positioned to provide training to the community and to supply a Stop the Bleed® kit in every classroom and multiple kits in every organization within our Jewish community, said JFSPBC President and CEO Matt Levin.

“In this current environment, is there anything more important than protecting our community? Stop the Bleed ® is a proactive program that hopes for the best, but ensures our community is prepared for one of these unfortunate events we all read about daily,” said Jeff Goldberg.

The Goldberg family relocated from New Jersey a few years ago and have always been very involved in their synagogue. Jeff was active in UJA’s real estate division in NYC and committed to a not-for-profit in Israel called JOIN Israel. They sponsored the making of a documentary on Menachem Begin and organized a screening of it at Temple Beth El in Boca. The family supports the garden at JARC; they are JFSPBC King David Society donors and are involved with AIPAC. Additionally, Nicole is involved with The Florence Fuller. She is on the Board at St. Andrew’s School, and Jeff is on the Board of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania.

On August 21, Poland trained Jeff, Nicole, Jake, Logan, and Riley Goldberg on how the kits work. The Goldbergs hope to encourage other donors to make similar investments in safety and security should there be an attack on a local synagogue, school, or Jewish organization.

“Until we can address the root causes of these shootings and antisemitic acts of violence, Nicole and I want to make sure everyone here affiliated with the Federation has access to the training and education to save lives if we ever were put in such a situation,” said Jeff Goldberg.

If you are interested in learning more about JFSPBC’s commitment to supporting the work of SCN, or if you would like information on funding a project you are passionate about, please contact the JFSPBC Campaign Department at 561.852.3142.

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues, and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, Israel, and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants, and students. The JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 4,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit https://jewishboca.org or call 561.852.3100.

About the Secure Community Network

SCN, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official homeland safety and security organization of the Jewish community in North America. Founded in 2004 under the auspices of The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, SCN serves as the central organization dedicated exclusively to the safety and security of the American Jewish community, working across 146 federations, 50 partner organizations, over 300 independent communities, and other partners in the public, private, nonprofit, and academic sectors. SCN is dedicated to ensuring that Jewish organizations, communities, life, and culture can not only exist safely and securely, but flourish. Learn more at securecommunitynetwork.org.

(l-r) Logan Goldberg, Riley Goldberg, Lynny Isdaner, Jeffrey Goldberg, Jake Goldberg, Nicole Goldberg and Alan Poland Jeffrey Goldberg properly administers compression to a model piece with a bullet wound to stem bleeding. Riley Goldberg applies a tourniquet to Nicole Goldberg Alan Poland shows Jake Goldberg how to apply a tourniquet to limit blood loss to a shooting victim (l-r) Lynny Isdaner, Riley Goldberg, Nicole Goldberg, Jeffrey Goldberg, Jake Goldberg, Logan Goldberg Components of a Stop the Bleed® kit to aid an injured person in the event of an emergency.

Photo: ©2022 JEFFREY THOLL