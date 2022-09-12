FOLLOW UP TO NEWS COVERAGE ON BOCA HELPS UKRAINE – WINTER IS COMING! NEW DONATION DRIVE FOR WARM COATS

Boca Raton, FL (September 8, 2022) Winter is coming to Ukraine soon, and a local Palm Beach county organization, Boca Helps Ukraine plans on helping families in need there once again with a new donation drive for new or gently used warm winter coats or funds to purchase new coats.

500 WARM COATS/DONATE FUNDS

With the cold winter ahead Boca Helps Ukraine and Temple Beth El of Boca Raton in conjunction with the organization One Warm Coat is now conducting a new donation drive for funds for more immediate impact to purchase warm essentials to be delivered directly where they are needed most through October 15th and for obtaining 500 new or gently used winter coat to be brought to donation sites through September 22nd to help many families who had to flee their homes with just a handful of items. These families from Kherson are sheltering in Odesa and very much need our help. Boca Helps Ukraine is currently gathering these items to keep these displaced families warm in the bone-chilling Ukrainian winter. Just $100 can outfit a family with four brand new coats.

Donation sites are established at Temple Beth El of Boca Raton’s Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton and their Beck Family Campus in west Boca Raton through September 22, 2022. To learn more about additional donation drop-off sites or to donate funds directly, please visit Boca Helps Ukraine. Donations of funds will be accepted through October 15, 2022, through Temple Beth El of Boca Raton’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Established this year in conjunction with Temple Beth El of Boca Raton and their Ukrainian congregant Mariya Kemper-Reiss, the organization is assisting those living in war-torn Ukraine. Thanks to their hard work and the generosity of our community, a 40-foot container filled with donations of humanitarian essential items arrived in July in Odesa, Ukraine. These items were delivered to a shelter that houses refugees from Russian occupied Kherson. Other aid was distributed by UkrPoshta in eastern Ukraine.

About Boca Helps Ukraine

Russia’s invasion into Ukraine has escalated into a full-fledged humanitarian crisis. As Russia continues to relentlessly bomb Ukrainian cities, the task of delivering aid to the millions of civilians taking refuge throughout the country is becoming increasingly challenging. Our mission is to assist the people of Ukraine with essential humanitarian aid. Our goal is to reach people in the areas that have been difficult to access due to the war.

Monetary donations are critical to our mission and we rely 100% on individual donations. Every donation makes an impact and is greatly appreciated.

Bio of Mariya Kemper-Reiss

Boca Helps Ukraine founder Mariya Kemper-Reiss fled the Soviet Union when she was 15 years old. Now she is driver to help her family and her home country. Today she has partnered with many local organizations – bringing together communities, connections and skills to help aid Ukrainian victims of Russia’s invasion.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org