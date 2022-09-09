FAU Kicks-Off Fall Virtual ‘Research in Action’ Series 

Boca Raton, FL – Faculty across Florida Atlantic University are rising to meet some of society’s biggest challenges, engaging in a broad spectrum of interdisciplinary and collaborative research.

FAU’s Division of Research is kicking off its fall “Research in Action” virtual talk series on Zoom on Thursdays at 1 p.m., beginning on Sept. 8 until Dec.1. Each week, participants can listen to experts in their fields as they present their latest research and take part in Q&A sessions. The fall series includes:

· Sept. 8 – “New Approaches to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease,” presented by Gregg Fields, Ph.D., executive director, Institute for Human health and Disease Intervention, and professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Charles E. Schmidt College of Science

· Sept. 22 – “Supporting Fathers as Caregivers,” presented by Ashley Rivera, Ph.D., assistant professor, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing

· Oct. 6 – “Inspiring the Next Generation of Brainiacs,” presented by Nicole Baganz, Ph.D., director of community engagement and programming, FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute, and research assistant professor, biomedical science, Charles E. Schmidt College of Science

· Oct. 20 – “Can AI Detect Early-stage Brain Disorders?” presented by Behnaz Ghoraani, Ph.D., associate professor and I-SENSE fellow, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, College of Engineering and Computer Science

· Oct. 27 – “Meet the Creative Mind of James Bond,” presented by Oliver Buckton, Ph.D., professor and chair, Department of English, Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts & Letters

· Nov. 3 – “Is Your Immune System Boss of Your Brain?” presented by Paula Kurdziel, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow, FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute

· Nov. 17 – Alan Berger, Ph.D., professor, theology department, and Raddock Family Eminent Scholar Chair for Holocaust Studies, Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters

· Dec. 1 – Reza Azarderakhsh, Ph.D., associate professor and I-SENSE fellow, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, College of Engineering and Computer Science, and CEO and founder of PQSecure Technologies

For more information and the Zoom link, visit www.fau.edu/research/community/research-in-action/ or email fau.research@fau.edu.

