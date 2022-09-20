Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce Connects Local Nonprofit Organizations with For-profit Businesses

Through a Series of Events this October through Do Good Delray

Delray Beach, FL – This October, Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce connects local nonprofit organization member with for-profit businesses members for the Second Annual Do Good Delray event series. There will be 27 events aimed at growing both friends and funds in a fun, creative way. Friday, September 23 at 8:30am, participating members, sponsors and media will gather at Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce located at 140 NE 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33444 for Do Good Delray Launch Breakfast. Launch Breakfast Sponsor is The Arbor at Delray. Additional sponsors include Caner Impact Windows & Doors, The Plaza at Delray, Kaye Communications, Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology, Studio B2 and Palermo’s PayJunction.

“Our Second Annual Do Good Delray month of October has an outstanding lineup of events! Up from 14 last year to 27 this year, each partnership has worked hard to create an event that brings like-minded people together to learn about a local nonprofit and then support that local nonprofit. Pick up a calendar of events at our Chamber and join us as we “partner with purpose” all month long. We are excited to see what growth and financial support comes out of each one. Come join us as we Do Good in Delray!” said Lynn Van Lenten of Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Mark Your Calendar for Upcoming Do Good Delray Events

• October 1, 3 – 10pm, “Hoptoberfest” Sweet Dream Makers & Hopportunities

• October 6, 6 – 8pm, “Get Dirty in Delray” WiseTribe & Blue Wave Branding

• October 7, 6 – 9pm, “Smiles for Miles” Open Hearts for Orphans & Young Dentistry

• October 8, 7 – 9pm, “Celebrating the Patient Experience” How to Breast cancer & Bella Reina Spa

• October 10, 6 – 9pm, “Pinball for Proceeds” StartPBC & Weinstein Wealth

• October 11, 5 – 7pm, “Picture Perfect” Chick-Fil-A Delray Beach & Achievement Centers for Children

• October 11, 5:30 – 7:30pm, “Clash for The Coast” The Institute for Regional Conservation & Door 2 Door Strategies • October 12, 12 – 2pm, “Impact-Ful Wellness Wednesday” Impact 100 & Bella Reina Spa &

• October 12, 5:30 – 7:30pm, “Pay for a Pro” Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation & PNF Accountants & Advisors • October 13, 5 – 8pm, “Cocktails for Cocoplum” Cocoplum Nature School & First Citizens Bank

• October 13, 5:30 – 7:30pm, “Pet Supplies for Sips” Tri County Animal Rescue, Deck 84 & Jonathan Eisdorfer with Align Right Realty • October 14, 5:30 – 7pm, “It’s All Fun & Games” Bowtie Kids & Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology • October 15, 9 – 10:30am & 11am – 12:30pm, “Fall at the Farm” The HERD Foundation & John O’Brien with Edward Jones • October 18, 5 – 7pm, “Sip & Snack at the Seagate” Spirit of Giving Network & The Seagate Hotel

• October 19, 9:30 – 11:30am, “Breakfast & Build” Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County & SRS Consulting • October 19, 5:30 – 8pm, “Hands of Hunger, Game Night” Eat Better Live Better, Batcat Media & PEP Leads Group • October 20, 3 – 6pm, “Sip & Shop for CROS Ministries” CROS Ministries & Amy and Noreen Team

• October 20, 5:30 – 7pm, “Dangerous Libations – Cocktails with a Literary Twist” Delray Beach Public Library & Kolter Hospitality • October 21, 6 – 8pm, “Ghouls Night Out” Milagro Center & Rose Marcom

• October 22, 9am – 2pm, “Beach Clean Up” Beach Keepers & Beachfront Builders

• October 24 – 30, 12pm – 12am Weekdays, 2am Weekends, “Pinball Wizard Week” Roots and Wings & Silverball Museum • October 26, 5 – 7pm, “Cruisin’ for College” Delray Beach Rotary & Currie, Sowards, Aquila Architects

• October 28, 6pm, “Serve it Forward” Be Like Brit, Blue Wave Branding & Delray Beach Open

• October 28, 5 – 7:30pm, “Trunk or Treat” The P.L.A.Y. School & Masterwing Creative Agency

• October 29, 2:30 – 5pm, “Sounds to Stir Your Soul & Vendor Fair” Wayside House & Casa Mannabliss

• October 30, 1 – 4pm, “Sandoway’s Shark Day” Sandoway Discovery Center, AWATfit Fitness Truck & The Salt Suite For complete event information, visit delraybeach.com/dogooddelray

About Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce:

Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of nearly 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. In fact, the Delray Beach Chamber is one of only 300 chambers in the country that is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top three percent of all Chambers in the United States.

delraybeach.com | facebook.com/delraybeach | Instagram: @delraychamber

Photo: MasterWing Creative Agency