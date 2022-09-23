CENTURY 21 Stein Posner Wants To Thank

CENTURY 21 Stein Posner would like to thank the Boca Raton Police Department and Officer Ryan Jenney of the Community Engagement Unit for a wonderful Realtor Safety presentation. Nothing is more important to us than our Realtor’s safety and well-being.

September is National Realtor® Safety Month. The biggest takeaways we received from Officer Jenney was to always be highly aware of your surroundings, let someone know where you are, and if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. We are committed to our customers and our agents.

