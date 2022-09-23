Boca Beat, 09/23/2022
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All for the second year running, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. The game took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Those who donated one or more unopened cereal boxes got into the game for free, with all donations going to BHH’s Pantry Bag clients
- Spokane, Washington and Austin, Texas are the two U.S. housing markets most exposed to price corrections, meaning consumers in those areas should strongly consider renting rather than buying, according to a new report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.
- This October, Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce connects local nonprofit organization member with for-profit businesses members for the Second Annual Do Good Delray event series. There will be 27 events aimed at growing both friends and funds in a fun, creative way. Friday, September 23 at 8:30am, participating members, sponsors and media will gather at Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce located at 140 NE 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33444 for Do Good Delray Launch Breakfast. Launch Breakfast Sponsor is The Arbor at Delray. Additional sponsors include Caner Impact Windows & Doors, The Plaza at Delray, Kaye Communications, Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology, Studio B2 and Palermo’s PayJunction.
- The board of directors of HomeSafe is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 board president, Tarra Pressey, and new board member, Logan Shalmi. Through its results-driven approach, HomeSafe is the leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 15,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized therapeutic group care agencies in the state of Florida—the only one in Southeast Florida—and currently cares for 50 percent of all the children these organizations serve.
- The Boynton Beach City Library and Public Art Program are proud to present the debut of The Boynton Beach City Library Quilters Exhibition at the Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.).
- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, will host the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® Gala, chaired by internationally renowned philanthropist, Lois Pope, at the Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Florida on November 11, 2022.
- South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
- Dr. Tracy Pellett has joined Palm Beach State College as the new provost at the Palm Beach Gardens campus effective Sept. 16.
- The Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees has selected Stacy Volnick as interim president of the university. She will begin her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, after President John Kelly steps down at the end of the calendar year. Her appointment was approved unanimously by the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees.
