BEST FOOT FORWARD HONORS ROB SCHEER, Founder and CEO of International Non-Profit, Comfort Cases at the Sole Mates Luncheon

BOCA RATON, FL—Please join Best Foot Forward on Wednesday,

November 9, 2022, at the Boca West Country Club, from 11:30 a.m. to

1:30 p.m. (program at noon) for our annual Sole Mates Luncheon. We proudly announce this year’s presenting sponsor, LVL Up Fitness! Other top sponsors include Amy and Mike Kazma, Mainstreet Capital Partners, Oceans 234, and Joan E. Schwartz and Bruce Rubinger.

We will be presenting the Anchor Award to Rob Scheer, an individual whose distinguished work, tireless dedication, and extraordinary contributions to foster care children in the Best Foot Forward program will be honored.

The Anchor Award is bestowed annually by Best Foot Forward (BFF), the only nonprofit organization in Palm Beach County dedicated to the educational success of youth who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and have entered the foster care system. The Sole Mates Luncheon is instrumental in helping BFF provide students with life essentials that go beyond their academic needs.

Rob Scheer is the founder of Comfort Cases, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2013 to offer hope and dignity to youth in foster care. This is accomplished by providing assembled backpacks filled with comfort and personal care items to youth entering foster care, including to local Florida Departments of Children & Family Services.

An estimated 700 children enter the system each day, and they are often given a trash bag in which to place their life’s possessions. More than 185,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags have been distributed to children in foster care in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, with Comfort CasesUK launched in 2022.

Scheer is no stranger to foster care, having entered the system more than 40 years ago with just a tattered and torn trash bag. He aged out of foster care at 18, became homeless, and once again carried his possessions in a trash bag.

Since then, Scheer has served in the military and moved on to a prosperous banking and technology career. Comfort Cases has been featured on such programs as The Ellen Show, The Today Show, The View, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. He is the host of Fostering Change, a weekly audio and video podcast (rated #1 for the second consecutive year) in which prominent guests discuss foster care, adoption, and other family and mental health-related issues. He is also the author of A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time.

Scheer lives in Maryland with his husband, Reece, their five children, and a menagerie of pets on their farm.

Contact: Donna Biase, Co-Founder, Best Foot Forward, 561-470-8300 for more information.