Fuller Center Appoints Jamie Serino as Senior Director of Philanthropy

Jamie Serino | Photo: Mike Jurus

Boca Raton, FL — Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on empowering children and families through education and family support, has appointed Jamie Serino as Senior Director of Philanthropy.

“We are delighted that Jamie has joined our team as he has such a strong background in both the non-profit and for profit sectors,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “He will make a tremendous difference for the underserved children and families we help.”

Prior to joining Fuller Center, Serino served as president of The Alliance in St. Petersburg and prior to that, was Executive Director of Take Stock in Children in Manatee County. Before that, he was Director of Business Development and Coastal Restoration and Sustainability Programs at Shaw Environmental. He has also worked at the South Florida Water Management District as Director, Everglades and Florida Bay Research and Restoration Division.

For more information about the Fuller Center and ways to support the children, faculty, and staff, please email Mary Coleman, Director of Communications & Marketing, at [email protected].

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, the Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for the more than 900 children (infants through teens) that we serve annually, as well as 600 family members. The Fuller Center reaches families in 20 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as North Broward County.

Almost all Fuller Center working parents – 92% – serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, and home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @fullercenterfl

Instagram: @fullercenterfl