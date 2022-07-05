B’nai Torah Congregation Welcomes Rabbi Evan Susman to Energize Young Adult and Family Programs

Rabbi Evan Susman

Rabbi Susman Will Conduct Alternative Shabbat Services, Offer Pastoral Care and More

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced today that Rabbi Evan Susman has joined the B’nai Torah community. Rabbi Susman will assist Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt with all rabbinical responsibilities at the synagogue. He will specifically focus on young adult and family programming, alternative Shabbat services, pastoral care, and creating new and exciting ways to engage with B’nai Torah beyond the synagogue campus. Rabbi Susman will also co-lead an introduction to Judaism class and program at B’nai Torah for Jews and non-Jews looking for a Jewish learning experience.

Rabbi Susman was ordained at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies in Los Angeles, California. The school was conceived to train a new generation of Conservative rabbis to address the spiritual needs of a changing North American Jewry. Rabbi Susman has spent the past few years serving as Youth Director/Rabbinic Intern at Temple Aliyah in Woodland Hills, CA, and as Rabbinic Youth Intern at Shomrei Torah Synagogue in West Hills, CA. His personal experience working with young adults and children will energize the growing young presence in the B’nai Torah community.

“My goal is to demonstrate how Judaism truly meets the spiritual, educational, humanitarian and personal fulfillment needs of young adults and families,” said Rabbi Susman. “I’m excited to work under the esteemed Rabbi Steinhardt who shares my passion for Jewish life and culture.”

“Judaism is a vibrant religion that has adapted to meet the needs of countless generations over thousands of years,” added Rabbi Steinhardt. “On behalf of the entire B’nai Torah community, I welcome Rabbi Susman’s enthusiastic perspective on Jewish life in a changing world.”

About Rabbi Evan Susman

Rabbi Evan Susman joined B’nai Torah Congregation in June of 2022. The Rabbi was ordained at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies in Los Angeles, California, in the Spring of 2022. The Ziegler School was conceived to train a new generation of Conservative rabbis to address the spiritual needs of a changing North American Jewry. While studying at the seminary, Rabbi Susman also served as the Youth Director/Rabbinic Intern at Temple Aliyah in Woodland Hills, CA, and the Rabbinic Youth Intern at Shomrei Torah Synagogue in West Hills, CA. Rabbi Susman has been an integral part of the Jewish camping community throughout California since 2007, serving as Assistant Program Coordinator at Camp JCA Shalom in Malibu; Head of Music at Camp Ramah Galim in Northern California; and Music Director/ Rabbinic Intern at Camp Alonim in Simi Valley, CA.

Rabbi Susman graduated from Cal State University Northridge with a B.A. in Modern Jewish Studies and a minor in Pan African Studies. During his time at university, he was very active in the Jewish community on campus, taught religious school, and worked with B’nai Mitzvah students at Temple Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, CA. After graduating, he served as the Hazzan of Beth El The Beaches Synagogue in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, as well as a music teacher at the Martin J. Gottlieb Day School in Jacksonville, FL. Rabbi Susman is originally from Miami Beach and is passionate about Jewish music, education, and enriching the lives of our families and youth. He enjoys traveling, writing music, golfing, and cooking – especially for Shabbat. Rabbi Susman joins the B’nai Torah community along with his fiancé, Emily Davine.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.