What Will Repel Iguanas?

In recent years, iguanas have become a severe problem in Florida because people who bought them as house pets later realized they couldn’t properly care for them.

As a result, many iguana owners released their pets, resulting in an iguana invasion in Florida.

These iguanas can cause a lot of problems, which you may read about here, one of which is that they excavate burrows that cause structural damage. Your dog can also become sick or worse if it eats one. Though it’s illegal to harm iguanas, there are some ways you can get them off of your property. Here is what you should do to repel iguanas.

Common Iguana Repellents

Use an iguana repellent to keep iguanas away from your yard and plants. Garlic spray and neem oil have worked for many people, and they will not harm iguanas because they are made with natural components.

Repellent granules are another way to keep iguanas away from your property. You can then spray iguana repellent on the grains to increase their effectiveness. Any DIY goods should be used according to the directions on the label. These granules are ideal for use near your foundation to avoid any digging.

They could also be able to prevent iguanas from causing damage to seawalls. Repellents aren’t 100% effective, but they can help you get rid of your iguana problem. Another option for scaring iguanas away is to use sound repellers. They create noise and vibrations that intimidate iguanas.

Call an Expert

When repellents don’t work, traps are the next options people use to capture iguanas. However, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) rules, killing iguanas is not encouraged, and it requires landowner permission. For this reason, the best option is to contact a professional who will ensure the safety of the process.

Setting your own traps might cause harm to iguanas. They attempt to flee when they are apprehended and could get hurt by the cage. There’s also the risk of catching a neighbor’s pet by mistake. When you try to relocate iguanas from a trap to a cage, they may bite or scratch you. This is a health concern since there is a risk of infection. If the situation gets out of hand, a professional pest removal service is your best choice.

Don’t Leave Food Outside

Fruit is an iguana’s preferred food, but you can deter iguanas from picking up fallen fruit from trees. You should also pick any fruits that are low to the ground. Avocados, mangos, berries, and leafy greens are all favorites of iguanas, but they don’t like citrus trees.

This is something to think about while deciding which plants to place in your yard. Iguanas will be attracted to any food that is left out. So, while you’re dining outside, make sure to put any leftovers away. This will also assist in keeping ants out of your house.

Another suggestion is to keep pet food dishes inside the house. To avoid attracting iguanas, keep your rubbish firmly covered and in a secure location.

Keep Your Garden Clean

Iguanas can take refuge in deep thickets, overgrown grass, hedges, heaps of timber, or wrecked boats. However, iguanas will have fewer hiding spots if your yard is well-kept.

Even if your yard is well-kept and debris-free, holes can be used as a source of protection. Iguanas can either dig underground to build homes or settle in existing holes and crevices on your land.

Fill up the nests with cement, gravel, or soil. Iguanas may be able to burrow through the earth, but they will be unable to pass once they reach the rock.