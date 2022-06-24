Nature is Focus of Photography Class

Fern Forest Nature Center

Broward County, FL – It’s been nearly a decade since Fern Forest Nature Center (201 Lyons Rd. South, Coconut Creek 33063; 954.357.5198) introduced its ongoing Team/Family Shutterbug Photo Hunts, emphasizing a team approach to nature photography. Now the park brings back Zooming in on Nature, an introductory class on how to photograph the abundant flora and fauna found in the 247-acre Designated Urban Wilderness Area.

The program, designed for ages 10 and up, will be monthly this summer, from 10 to 11AM on Saturdays, July 9th, August 6th, and September 3rd. The fee is $5 per person, and participants really get two programs in one – a beginner’s class in nature photography, provided by way of a naturalist-led nature walk through the park’s diverse habitats. Bring your own camera, and closed-toe shoes are also recommended. Space is limited and preregistration is required.

For further information, call Fern Forest at 954.357.5198.

